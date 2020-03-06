barack-obama-eases-fears-&-concerns-about-coronavirus-with-social-media-post—“let’s-stay-calm”

As every day passes with the present POTUS, we notice simply how a lot we miss our without end president, Barack Obama. Following the widespread panic worldwide because of the more and more lethal coronavirus outbreak, Obama determined to supply phrases of calm and knowledge as solely he can, to get us via.

There are various issues we miss about Barack Obama as our president and of his finest traits is his means to be cool below strain—which is precisely what we want as we battle with the coronavirus outbreak.

Our without end president lately took to Twitter to supply some recommendation and ease our fears within the course of:

“Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science.”

Obama’s feedback come on the good time, because the Facilities For Illness Management has been closely criticized for its gradual testing roll out, which prompted a delay in testing that some well being officers are more and more involved about as a result of it may imply the coronavirus will unfold extra quickly.

As of proper now, there are at the least 130 confirmed and presumptive constructive instances of coronavirus within the U.S. and a complete of 10 individuals have died nationally. Obama, together with well being officers, have urged People to clean their arms as continuously as doable as a technique of safety and to cease shopping for surgical masks out of concern of a scarcity for well being care employees who use them often.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?