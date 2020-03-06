attorneys-say-victims-not-suing-university-of-michigan-for-football-doctor-sexual-misconduct

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – There’s data within the ongoing investigation of a former College of Michigan soccer group physician.

Attorneys for greater than 50 victims now say they won’t sue the college.

The victims accuse Robert Anderson of sexual misconduct throughout his 35-year tenure at U of M.

The victims additionally say the college didn’t take heed to their claims.

Whereas the case isn’t over, the attorneys say they are going to work with the college.

“We believe that the university is willing to work with us and maintain the confidentiality of our clients. And we contend on continuing to reach out to the university and speak with them to accomplish these goals,” mentioned Michael Nimmo, sufferer’s lawyer.

Greater than 100 individuals known as a college hotline detailing abuse by Anderson.

He later died in 2008.

The college remains to be asking anybody with data to come back ahead.

