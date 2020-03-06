art-van-furniture-closing:-what-to-know

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – That is one in every of over 100 shops set to shut in 60 days.

Artwork Van workers say they acquired the information about liquidation plans early Thursday morning.

Employees say they had been shocked, however had a sense that massive modifications had been close to for the furnishings big.

Staff say excessive performing shops just like the Novi location and the 14 Mile and Van Dyke retailer is anticipated to remain open via liquidation, however some shops might shut by the weekend.

As of Thursday, these choices are nonetheless up within the air.

Staff additionally advised CW50’s Cryss Walker that some prospects could possibly be seeing refunds for customized orders.

Artwork Van went into enterprise again in 1959… and expanded all through the Midwest in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.

Prospects say they’re stunned to be taught in regards to the closure contemplating Artwork Van’s lengthy historical past within the furnishings enterprise.

