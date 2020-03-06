ariana-grande-falls-victim-to-‘swatting’-hoax-of-home-shooting

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Cops have raced to the ‘Thank U, Subsequent’ hitmaker’s Los Angeles residence after gunshots alert popped up on the police radar which turned out to be a piece of pranksters.

Ariana Grande‘s Los Angeles residence popped up on the police radar on Wednesday evening, March 04, following experiences of gunshots.

Police officers raced to the singer’s compound to research however the alert turned out to be a hoax, in response to TMZ.

It is not the primary time the “Facet to Facet” singer has been ‘swatted’ by pranksters.

Cops did not communicate on to the star and left the pad after talking to a property supervisor.

Stars like Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez have all been focused by pranksters phoning in gunshot experiences lately.