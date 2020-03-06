amber-confronted-jessica-at-the-“love-is-blind”-reunion,-and-it-was-so-awkward-i-had-to-watch-through-my-fingers

Anybody who’s seen Love Is Blind is aware of the Amber / Barnett / Jessica drama. But when you have not seen it and are studying this submit for some motive anyway, let me break it down:

Barnett was principally the women man of the pods and fashioned two* shut relationships, specifically: Jessica and Amber. He advised Jessica that he may see himself proposing to her, so pondering that he was a positive factor, she tried to interrupt issues off with Mark, the opposite man she was courting within the pods. However then, Barnett threw a curveball and stated — within the span of 24 hours — that he’d modified his thoughts and did not understand how he felt.

*Technically, there have been three ladies he was concerned about, together with LC. However she wasn’t actually a part of the primary drama.

Finally, Barnett proposed to Amber, and Mark proposed to Jessica. Two pleased {couples}, proper? WRONG!!! Once they all bought to Mexico, Jessica principally threw herself at Barnett and tried to poke holes in his relationship with Amber.

To not point out, she wasn’t very good to HER FIANCÉ, Mark, and…stated some issues that made it fairly apparent to everybody that he was her second selection.

It did not get significantly better once they bought again to actual life, both. Jessica repeatedly put up partitions with Mark and, throughout the bachelorette get together, properly…let’s simply say Amber didn’t come to play. Alexa, play “Do not Mess with My Man.”

Anyway, SPOILER, Amber and Barnett bought married and Jessica and Mark (unsurprisingly) didn’t.

Minimize to: the reunion!!! Vanessa and Clearly Nick Lachey requested Amber and Barnett — who’re nonetheless married — and Jessica to clear the air. And I’m not exaggerating once I say I’ve by no means been extra uncomfortable in my life!!!! Watch the primary clip from Thursday’s Love Is Blind Reunion as Amber tells Jessica what she actually considered these conversations with Barnett

Amber begins by saying that “there was a really sturdy sense of woman energy” throughout the pod stage and that she and LC “got here to a mutual resolution” to not discuss their dates with Barnett.

“So Jessica popping out of left area making an attempt to inform me that he proposed to her that night time…I used to be not pleased.”

AND THEN SHE SAID, “To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? Bitch, you are sheisty. You are so faux.”

Once I say individuals REACTED. Tag your self, I am Lauren.

Amber continued, “I feel you are a really disingenuous individual and I hope seeing this, you do develop from it, as a result of that isn’t what the world wants — ladies that go behind individuals’s backs like that.”

“He was engaged. He made his selection.”

JESSICA’S FACE!!!!!!! Kelly’s side-eye!!!!! Whew!

Jessica responded, saying that she “needed to see how her relationship was with everybody.”

“Clearly I used to be rejected by Barnett. I did not take that very properly. Seeing that play out is brutal,” she stated, earlier than making a heartfelt apology.

“It positively wasn’t good of me to ever query that,” she added.

However on the finish of the day, the injury was finished.

As for Barnett’s tackle the entire thing, he admits that he “could not have used the most effective phrases, like saying, ‘I’d suggest to you tomorrow,'” however that he does not remorse something as a result of “it bought me to the place I’m at the moment.”