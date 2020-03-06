adam-driver-accidentally-saved-ben-affleck’s-son’s-birthday,-and-you’ve-got-to-hear-the-story

ICYMI, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver are starring in an aggressively medieval Ridley Scott film* collectively that is positive to be a masterpiece (as a result of they’re nice actors, but additionally due to the hairstyles).

*The film is titled The Final Duel, although I personally desire the title I made up, The Duel of the Unbelievable Wigs.

And this week, when Ben stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Dwell to talk about his upcoming movie The Means Again, he spoke somewhat about working with Adam, which led to him sharing what will be the sweetest story I’ve ever heard: View this video on YouTube

The story begins at roughly the 7:35 mark, however the entire interview is pleasant!

Ben started by expressing how extremely essential it’s for him as a divorced dad to spend as a lot time as he can along with his 8-year-old son, Sam, and the way he tries to by no means miss his birthday, even scheduling all of his taking pictures dates round it.

He then made some extent to emphasise how essential Star Wars is to Sam, and the way — when his son discovered he’d be working alongside THE Kylo Ren (Adam) in a movie — his thoughts was just like the Loss of life Star I and II: positively blown.

Aspect be aware: His son asking if it was “good” Kylo or “dangerous” Kylo is the cutest factor.

So, naturally, Ben requested Adam to document a birthday video for Sam earlier than taking off from France — the place they have been taking pictures collectively — to return to America for the party.

Nonetheless, that is the place the story takes an unlucky flip: Upon arriving in America after a hectic journey, Ben realized that NONE of the presents he had purchased for his son would arrive in time…

…However there was no want to fret, since a sure Area Prince despatched some signed merch over in his place.

And — let me simply say — the best way Ben will get genuinely choked up whereas speaking about how a lot this meant to him is nearly too candy for me to take pleasure in on a weekday.

Additionally provides +100 to the crush I already had on Adam Driver! We’re within the crush purple zone!!!

Ben ended the story by positing that the true ethical of the story was: Do small acts of kindness for others. As he identified, what doubtless took just a few moments of Adam’s time meant completely all the pieces to him and his son.

