18-things-that-actually-happened-on-“riverdale”-this-week

1. We start with an especially bizarre quote from Jugdead, the voice of our era. Like, I am fairly certain A) no person thinks life is an Agatha Christie novel??? and B) life is totally not messier than one — until you reside in Riverdale, the homicide capital of the world, I suppose.

CW

Additionally, as an “previous,” it is wild to me that Cole Sprouse is taking part in somebody who was born after 9/11.

2. The present lastly remembers that these 4 people have been residing in the identical home this entire time!

CW

Betty will get a name from Yale saying, principally, that she will get to take her “useless” boyfriend’s spot, which is ~precisely~ how school admissions works. I am fairly certain Betty was flat out rejected by Yale, in order that spot ought to have gone to somebody on the wait checklist, however PLOT.

3. Alice is engaged on a documentary known as Homicide in a Small City (horrible identify!), which is attention-grabbing as a result of after approx. 18,000 murders in her small city and being married to a serial killer, THIS is the one she’s documenting, however no matter.

CW

This leads right into a collection of interviews with a random assortment of characters from this present.

4. Nana Rose is again, and all of us want to begin listening to Nana as a result of she HAS SEEN SOME SHIT!!!! I additionally love that each sentence out of Nana Rose’s mouth is a few deranged assertion about blood and hearth and demons. I really like her.

CW

Fortunately, Nana Rose nonetheless exists, however Juniper, Dagwood, and Polly are all simply MIA.

5. Pop Tate can also be interviewed for the documentary, and also you get the sensation this man simply wished to be jolly and serve up burgers and milkshakes like his household earlier than him.

CW

Additionally…is {that a} wedding ceremony ring??? Who’s Pop’s partner? GIVE ME THE WHOLE TATE FAMILY, PLEASE. I am unable to imagine I’ve suffered by means of so many shock family members with out ever assembly any of Pop’s! Completely impolite.

6. However Cheryl delivered the road of the evening, as she all the time does:

CW

Can we give Cheryl and Toni a plot that is not: A) Coping with the corpse of Cheryl’s useless brother, B) Working a Maple Syrup Rum Speakeasy, or C) Being interviewed in regards to the different characters with out having a plot of their very own!!!

7. Again to the entire homicide factor. We’re totally caught up with the flash-forwards and see the scene the place Betty and Bret discuss Yale, in addition to the scene the place Betty, Archie, and Veronica are arrested for Jughead’s homicide.

CW

The primary ~plot~ you could know in regards to the “homicide” is: Proper now, virtually everybody thinks Jughead is useless. We’re speculated to assume Bret and Donna did it and are attempting to border Betty, however presumably Betty and crew know that Jughead is actually alive and that body job will not work and that Bret and Donna are tried murderers. I THINK that is what is going on on??? Onerous to say why this “sport” began within the first place, however when you simply settle for it, it is truthfully very entertaining. It is usually actually onerous to write down this recap in any linear sort of approach, so I will not actually attempt.

8. Archie is coping with a bit little bit of an issue on the El Royale — the children assume he is a assassin.

CW

IDK why this child saying “everybody’s saying you are a assassin” to Archie made me chuckle, however this present has damaged my mind. Betty, Archie, and Veronica are cleared for the homicide as a result of THE ROCK was that faux rock Betty made final week.

9. The funeral, for some motive, is held on the Cooper/Jones family and is held in keeping with…Serpent custom?????? Lol okay.

CW

“On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, we put on black leather-based” –additionally Serpent custom.

10. In different information, Candy Pea exists and is even given a whole-ass line: “You bought loads of nerve coming right here” directed at Donna and Bret, who I’m fairly certain he is by no means met and would by no means have any motive to know who they’re, however cool cool!

CW

Justice for the sweetest pea!

11. HiRUM, taking a break from his faux degenerative illness, exhibits up at Jughead’s funeral even if he put a success on Jughead’s life in Season 2. He additionally fires FP as sheriff, and if I am being trustworthy…that is good. As a result of, I am simply gonna say it, FP sucks as a sheriff.

CW

Though we have to discuss FP 👏 IN 👏 A 👏 SUIT! That is it. That is the commentary.

12. Kevin will get a bit bit extra to do that episode aside from being in a tickle membership, however not a lot. He is interviewed by Alice and conveniently remembers that Jughead LOVED the a part of Tom Sawyer the place Tom fakes his personal demise. How handy!

CW

Facet observe that Betty is a horrible gaslighting, mendacity good friend to Kevin and, although he virtually had her lobotomized final season, I feel she’s a worse good friend. I mentioned it.

13. This episode additionally explains THAT Betty and Archie scene from the flash-forwards, and Betty, Archie, and Veronica all pull off a pleasant and dramatic ruse that Betty and Archie are actually hooking up. (I suppose to show that Jughead actually is useless?) This additionally results in the worst speech from Kevin about Barchie and Bughead that made me wanna Barch everywhere!

CW

I did actually take pleasure in how Betty completely used Cheryl to ~expose~ her secret.

14. Donna tails Betty to the intercourse bunker the place she’s supposedly sleeping with Archie (the one place to have intercourse aside from the music room, in fact), however the huge reveal is Jughead is ~alive~ and has been hiding out within the intercourse bunker beneath the cot!!!

CW

It is a good factor Penelope Blossom was free of the intercourse bunker in order that Jughead might faux his demise within the intercourse bunker. It is an all-purpose intercourse bunker! Nice for hiding out after escaping jail and getting mauled by a bear! Nice for imprisoning your mom! Nice for FAKING YOUR DEATH!!!! Pour one out for Dilton Doiley’s largest contribution to this present.

As an apart, right here is my real-time textual content response to my co-worker Nora realizing, finally, that Jughead could be within the intercourse bunker:

Jen Abidor

Seems FP, Jellybean, Dr. Curdle Jr. (a horrible coroner), Charles (who’s…evil and relationship Stylish!), and Mary Andrews all knew that Jughead wasn’t actually useless. Thank GOD they did not make FP undergo like that! And it additionally explains why everybody was so calm.

15. Betty and Archie reassure Jughead and Veronica that they have been simply faking their romance for the plan, besides…they completely wanna do it forreals within the intercourse bunker, so we’ll see how that performs out with Barchronichead.

CW



16. We finish with Donna realizing that Jughead is alive as a result of Betty introduced THREE milkshakes to the bunker.

CW

So I suppose now Donna needs to truly homicide Jughead for ~causes~ and really pin it on Betty.

17. OH ALSO, JONATHAN IS FRIGGIN’ DEAD, MAN.

CW

Like, I am assuming Jonathan is their different Stonie good friend who’s all the time round, however lmao at this.

18. Lastly, there’s some form of boring plot with Veronica and Hermosa (aka the “lady who cried Papi”) all through the episode, nevertheless it ends with Hermosa digging up filth on Donna. “Everyone brace yourselves as a result of Donna Sweett is definitely…”

CW

ACTUALLY…WHAT???? OMG I NEED TO KNOW. This rattling present has accomplished it to me once more, and I am on the fringe of my seat wanting to unravel a thriller that I hardly even perceive regardless of watching this present week after week. That is Riverdale for ya!!!