18-things-that-actually-happened-on-“riverdale”-this-week

1.
We start with an especially bizarre quote from Jugdead, the voice of our era. Like, I am fairly certain A) no person thinks life is an Agatha Christie novel??? and B) life is totally not messier than one — until you reside in Riverdale, the homicide capital of the world, I suppose.
2.
The present lastly remembers that these 4 people have been residing in the identical home this entire time!
3.
Alice is engaged on a documentary known as Homicide in a Small City (horrible identify!), which is attention-grabbing as a result of after approx. 18,000 murders in her small city and being married to a serial killer, THIS is the one she’s documenting, however no matter.
4.
Nana Rose is again, and all of us want to begin listening to Nana as a result of she HAS SEEN SOME SHIT!!!! I additionally love that each sentence out of Nana Rose’s mouth is a few deranged assertion about blood and hearth and demons. I really like her.
5.
Pop Tate can also be interviewed for the documentary, and also you get the sensation this man simply wished to be jolly and serve up burgers and milkshakes like his household earlier than him.
6.
However Cheryl delivered the road of the evening, as she all the time does:
7.
Again to the entire homicide factor. We’re totally caught up with the flash-forwards and see the scene the place Betty and Bret discuss Yale, in addition to the scene the place Betty, Archie, and Veronica are arrested for Jughead’s homicide.
8.
Archie is coping with a bit little bit of an issue on the El Royale — the children assume he is a assassin.
9.
The funeral, for some motive, is held on the Cooper/Jones family and is held in keeping with…Serpent custom?????? Lol okay.
10.
In different information, Candy Pea exists and is even given a whole-ass line: “You bought loads of nerve coming right here” directed at Donna and Bret, who I’m fairly certain he is by no means met and would by no means have any motive to know who they’re, however cool cool!
11.
HiRUM, taking a break from his faux degenerative illness, exhibits up at Jughead’s funeral even if he put a success on Jughead’s life in Season 2. He additionally fires FP as sheriff, and if I am being trustworthy…that is good. As a result of, I am simply gonna say it, FP sucks as a sheriff.
12.
Kevin will get a bit bit extra to do that episode aside from being in a tickle membership, however not a lot. He is interviewed by Alice and conveniently remembers that Jughead LOVED the a part of Tom Sawyer the place Tom fakes his personal demise. How handy!
13.
This episode additionally explains THAT Betty and Archie scene from the flash-forwards, and Betty, Archie, and Veronica all pull off a pleasant and dramatic ruse that Betty and Archie are actually hooking up. (I suppose to show that Jughead actually is useless?) This additionally results in the worst speech from Kevin about Barchie and Bughead that made me wanna Barch everywhere!
14.
Donna tails Betty to the intercourse bunker the place she’s supposedly sleeping with Archie (the one place to have intercourse aside from the music room, in fact), however the huge reveal is Jughead is ~alive~ and has been hiding out within the intercourse bunker beneath the cot!!!
As an apart, right here is my real-time textual content response to my co-worker Nora realizing, finally, that Jughead could be within the intercourse bunker:
15.
Betty and Archie reassure Jughead and Veronica that they have been simply faking their romance for the plan, besides…they completely wanna do it forreals within the intercourse bunker, so we’ll see how that performs out with Barchronichead.
16.
We finish with Donna realizing that Jughead is alive as a result of Betty introduced THREE milkshakes to the bunker.
17.
OH ALSO, JONATHAN IS FRIGGIN’ DEAD, MAN.
18.
Lastly, there’s some form of boring plot with Veronica and Hermosa (aka the “lady who cried Papi”) all through the episode, nevertheless it ends with Hermosa digging up filth on Donna. “Everyone brace yourselves as a result of Donna Sweett is definitely…”
Alrighty, what are your theories? What IS Donna truly??? Is Bret secretly good now, like my coworker Lauren thinks?We’re on this for the lengthy haul and issues are getting attention-grabbing!