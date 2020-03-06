11-year-old-semaj-o’branty-returns-home-four-months-after-being-shot-in-head-walking-home-from-school-in-frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A boy shot within the head throughout a drive-by capturing in Frankford is making a miraculous restoration. 4 months after getting caught within the crossfire, Semaj O’Branty is lastly dwelling.

Semaj is in nice spirits and says he’s simply blissful to be dwelling once more. His father says he’s not again in class simply but, however he’s hoping to get him again in class once more sooner slightly than later.

“It was overwhelming at times because I didn’t understand a lot of stuff,” father Aaron O’Branty mentioned.

O’Branty walked CBS3 via what it’s been like for almost the final 4 months after his then 10-year-old son was shot within the head strolling dwelling from college within the Frankford part of Philadephia on Nov. 6.

“I just thought that he was going to come home and we were going to have to communicate with him in a different way,” O’Branty mentioned, “because I didn’t think they were going to get him to talk or nothing. But as time went on, they got him to talk.”

Semaj is a fighter and to docs’ shock, the energized 11-year-old is speaking.

“I just want to see my friends,” Semaj mentioned.

Semaj hasn’t been capable of see his pals from college since he was caught within the crossfire.

He says his mother and pop stored him robust throughout his restoration within the hospital.

“They came every day to see me and they prayed for me,” Semaj mentioned.

It wasn’t simply Semaj’s household praying.

His church, Religion Meeting of God, and the group rallied round him.

“There were times when I was upset and I wanted to do other things, but all I did was pray,” O’Branty mentioned.

These prayers and Semaj’s dedication paid off.

Semaj is at present going via rehabilitation, the place he discovered how you can converse once more and he’s now capable of stand on his personal.

“He wasn’t giving up fighting, so my family just kept fighting for him,” O’Branty mentioned.

Police say they haven’t been capable of observe down the pink Pontiac G6 that was caught on surveillance video.

When you have any info that might assist result in an arrest, contact police.