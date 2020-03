MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say one individual is useless after a home dispute Thursday evening inside a Maple Grove dwelling.

Officers had been known as to the 6200 block of Magda Drive simply after 6 p.m. on a report of an individual who was unconscious. They arrived to search out an grownup who was useless. One other grownup on the scene was arrested.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s workplace is helping within the investigation.