youtube-tv-will-keep-fox-regional-sports-after-reaching-contract-agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A preferred streaming service has simply introduced that it’ll maintain Fox Regional Sports activities Networks, after contract negotiations threatened to power the other.

Fox Sports activities North is the house of most Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, and United broadcasts.

YouTube TV initially stated that viewers wouldn’t be capable to watch reside, on demand, or recorded content material from native FOX Regional Sports activities Networks and YES Community after Saturday, February 29.

The corporate had failed to achieve an settlement with Sinclair Broadcasting (the corporate that owns the media). Nevertheless, as of March 2 the content material was nonetheless out there and the corporate introduced that it was again on the negotiating desk.

Now the corporate has reversed course, saying that Fox Sports activities is right here to remain: