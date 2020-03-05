young-rapper-zaza-eyes-north-west-collaboration-post-paris-fashion-week-performance

Instagram/WENN/Instar

After Kanye West’s daughter delivered a remix of her ‘What I Do’ tune, the five-year-old MC explains her subject with the efficiency, however provides they may ‘rap and go to Disneyland’ collectively.

Mar 5, 2020

North West has a brand new fan in five-year-old rapper ZaZa, after she carried out her personal remix of one of many star’s tracks at her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy style present at Paris Trend Week.

The daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian carried out a remix of ZaZa’s tune “What I Do” within the French capital on Monday (March 02), and the hitmaker instructed TMZ she was so impressed with North’s musical talents she needs to hit the studio along with her.

“It was actually good, I actually favored it. It felt like… it was so good, it was so dope!” she gushed.

When requested whether or not the pair are going to attach in individual quickly, ZaZa responded, “We’ll rap and go to Disneyland and stuff like that,” and teased the pair may go right into a studio and lay down vocals collectively too.

Following the present, ZaZa’s mother and father responded on her Instagram web page, writing, “We not mad BUT… PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!”

“We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. Nevertheless, we do not wanna really feel like our daughter’s journey on the earth of leisure is being STIFLED.”

Kim later responded, insisting she “did not imply to not give credit score the place credit score was due,” and including “Would love for the women to fulfill quickly.”

Explaining why she took subject with North’s efficiency, the younger star mentioned, “I really feel like her simply took it away and I used to be like, ‘Why did you simply took it away from me?’ (as a result of) it is my beat. (sic)”

However they seem to have resolved the problem, with ZaZa including, “Daddy communicate to them as a result of daddy is gangsta.”