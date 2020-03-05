you-paid-for-it:-the-economic-impact-of-coronavirus

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ecomomic affect of coronavirus continues to be unfolding.

On Wednesday, Congress requested for greater than eight billion {dollars} in funding for the combat. So how a lot are taxpayers on the hook for in Chicago?

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole breaks down the way you paid for it.

These billions, federal tax {dollars} can’t come quickly sufficient. Take the Chicago Division of Public Well being, for instance. It has already needed to look past its finances, and use normal metropolis {dollars} to fight the unfold of coronavirus.

From the busy city streets of Chicago to the managed hallways of suburban hospitals, eventually depend the state of Illinois has examined dozens for coronavirus.

Of those that examined unfavourable, thus far 120 people. Of them are among the many 250 or so being watched for signs. It’s a part of an effort that comes at a value.

“Just at the Chicago Department of Public Health, we were spending $150,000 a week on our costs. Which is a lot,” stated Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Division of Public Well being.

She stated most are personnel prices and he or she broke down a few of the numbers.

At O’Hare, employees have been assigned seven days per week, monitoring returning vacationers and arranging for well being screenings. For manning name facilities to working into the night on interviews and evaluation, 100 staffers at the moment are logging their extra time. And there’s extra.

“We also have practical costs paying for quarantine facilities and paying for supplies,” Arwady stated. “We have been advocating hard at the federal level looking for reimbursement.”

Town of Chicago already obtained 9 million {dollars} yearly kind the CDC for normal well being preparedness. The lion’s share already spoken for.

“We have used most of that funding at this point,” Arwady stated.

Some assistance is already on the way in which, to assist pay for every thing from staffing to provides. The U.S. Division of Well being and Human Providers simply introduced $1.75 million earmarked for Chicago to assist sort out the unfold of coronavirus.

“We do expect to continue to identify new cases both in the U.S. and likely in the Chicago area,” Arwady famous.

The Chicago Division of Public Well being has been in an analogous scenario earlier than, when it needed to sort out ebola and zika virus scares. In these events, federal funds helped pay the payments.

One instance of what many communities are going by.