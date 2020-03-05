you-can-now-make-reservations-to-spend-night-at-lucy-the-elephant-in-margate

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — In case your bucket listing contains an in a single day keep at a nationwide historic landmark, get to your laptop instantly. Now you can make reservations for a keep at Lucy the Elephant in Margate.

It went reside on Airbnb at midday.

Lucy and Airbnb are working collectively to deliver extra consideration to the Jersey Shore landmark.

Three Lucy company will be capable to guide one-night stays for March 17, 18 and 19.

Every night time is priced at $138, to honor the variety of years Lucy has been in the neighborhood.

Reservations are first come, first serve.

