woman-walking-her-dog-struck,-wounded-by-stray-bullet-in-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A girl strolling her canine in a Philadelphia was struck and wounded by a stray bullet, authorities mentioned. The 59-year-old girl and her husband have been strolling the canine close to their house once they heard a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The lady quickly realized she had been shot in her decrease leg and was taken to a hospital, the place she was listed in steady situation.

Authorities say it’s nonetheless not clear who fired the shot or why, However they are saying surveillance cameras captured at the very least a part of the incident.

The lady’s identify has not been launched. Her husband and their canine apparently weren’t injured within the incident.

