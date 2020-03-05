what-david-ortiz,-ty-law-and-drew-brees-said-about-tom-brady’s-free-agency

What’s Tom Brady going to resolve?

Because the Patriots quarterback approaches free company on March 18, that is the query weighing on everybody’s minds. Whereas teammate Julian Edelman has been selling his personal “STAY TOM! 2020” marketing campaign, many are chiming in on what they assume Brady ought to do.

On Thursday, former Pink Sox slugger David Ortiz, former Patriots cornerback Ty Legislation and Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined the dialog and dished their takes on Brady’s impending determination whereas showing on the “Saving by Sharing” charity occasion on Thursday in Quincy.

“Going into it as a veteran player, you know it is what it is when it comes to the contract stuff,” Legislation stated. “Everyone is going to have their poker face on but at the end of the day, it’s about winning and coming together to try to win another championship.”

“Pay the man!” Ortiz added with a smirk.

“Absolutely,” Legislation responded. “But I think it really goes beyond money with Tom right now. Everyone knows he’s not hurting for anything like that. It’s whatever’s going on internally.”

David Ortiz on Tom Brady: “Pay the man!” pic.twitter.com/q0D9lecgou — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

Brees, alternatively, has stated he can’t image Brady going wherever else and careworn that TB12 is simply trying to compete and win championships.

“It would certainly be hard to see him in another jersey, but at the end of the day, I want to add and say this: I’m not playing because I’m just trying to hang on,” Brees stated. “Tom’s not playing just because he’s trying to hang on for a few more years. We’re trying to win championships. That’s what we’re about and so regardless of what happens, you know the decision is being made in the best interest for him and his ability to go on and accomplish what he’s trying to accomplish.”

Nonetheless, he thinks it might be odd to see him swimsuit up for anybody else.