we’re-going-to-let-you-in-on-the-secret-about-snowshoeing:-it’s-super-easy.

Snowshoes and trekking poles await college students in an Intro to Snowshoeing class led by REI close to Evergreen in February 2020. (Joshua Berman, Particular to The Denver Submit)

EVERGREEN — Thighs and calves burned as we climbed straight uphill from Echo Lake, at about 10,000 ft elevation, off the street to Mount Evans. Everybody in our group of 11 was respiration laborious. I regarded round on the timber and flitting jays, which helped take my focus off my aching lungs and legs. This was positive higher than figuring out on a machine on the health club, I believed.

The picturesque calorie burn was courtesy of REI’s “Introduction to Snowshoeing,” a two-hour, immersive crash course in snowshoeing abilities, designed for individuals who need an informative, guide-led expertise with correct tools. Our snowshoes crunched atop the voluminous, barely settled powder as we adopted our information, Kelsey Lane, 25. Lane grew up taking part in and exploring in Colorado and has been guiding with REI Adventures for a 12 months.

After a reasonably fast orientation, when Lane and her companions distributed gear and taught us easy methods to strap in, we’d taken off, single file alongside the north fringe of the lake. A biting wind blew snow throughout the frozen lake that collided with our cheeks, till Lane pointed us into the pines and uphill, on a path to Chicago Lakes. Alongside the way in which, she shared tips on pole size, stride, and easy methods to safely fall whereas carrying snowshoes.

We stopped to catch our breath, our our bodies heat and our cheeks glowing — each from the bodily exertion and the sheer happiness of being outside. The girl in entrance of me remarked how shocked she was that snowshoeing isn’t too technical. She thought it could require extra intensive instruction than easy methods to fasten the straps that maintain the snowshoes in your boots.

“It’s just walking,” she mentioned, sharing snowshoeing’s soiled little secret.

Certainly, we have been simply out strolling within the woods — having fun with recent alpine air, shielded from the wind by the pines — aided by the expanded floor space strapped to our boots. It’s this lack of substances and logistics — to not point out lack of costly elevate tickets — that pulls many to snowshoeing as an alternative choice to snowboarding and snowboarding. Littleton resident Victor Peña and his spouse, Kristen, had needed to attempt snowshoeing for some time and weren’t dissatisfied by this primary trek. Peña in contrast his first snowshoe expertise to his regular sport of snowboarding.

“It’s a different sort of fun,” he mentioned over immediate espresso on the finish of our hike. “You get to enjoy the scenery more.”

REI’s introductory class contains use of snowshoes, trekking poles and gaiters, which maintain snow from settling inside your boots. Individuals put on their very own boots, layered clothes, hat and gloves.

If You Go

To e book a category with REI, name 1-800-426-4840, or e book on REI.com, or ask to see a category schedule at your native retailer. The corporate additionally provides snowshoe journeys to Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park, a frozen waterfall ramble, moonlight excursions, and ladies’s-only programs. Costs vary from $5 to $169 per course, with reductions for REI co-op members.

Estes Park Mountain Park and Kirks Mountain Adventures provide guided snowshoe journeys in Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park and the encircling mountains. Pikes Peak Alpine Faculty provides journeys out of Colorado Springs. Breckenridge Nordic Middle provides journeys in Summit County.

