wendy-williams-slams-ashley-graham-for-changing-her-baby’s-diaper-on-the-floor-in-a-store-aisle!

Wendy Williams didn’t hesitate to pull mannequin Ashley Graham after the latter took to social media to share a pic of her altering her child’s diaper at a Staples retailer, proper there on the ground in an aisle! Now, the put up is viral and the speak present host simply needed to share her opinion on it, which by the way in which, isn’t good!

So far as Wendy is worried, what she did was ‘not cool’ though she admitted that the subject is usually a little ‘sensitive.’

She went on to argue that from her viewpoint, Ashley despatched a foul message to different moms in her state of affairs.

‘If you’re taking your 7-week-old child to Staples, you’re watching the newborn greater than you’re watching the place the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges in your printer are… Why didn’t she take the newborn out to the automobile? … I simply want she would’ve accomplished one thing totally different. This isn’t cool and I don’t know why now we have to find out about it in your Instagram. This isn’t sizzling. Ashley, I such as you, however this isn’t sizzling, that is sending a foul message,’ the host argued on her present earlier right this moment.

She went on to say that ‘I don’t need to see this within the retailer… What I don’t need to see is a wealthy woman doing this you then all considering you are able to do this, nope, not cool, not sizzling.’

As talked about earlier than, this motherhood controversy with the brand new mother sharing a pic pf her altering her toddler son’s diaper within the retailer, writing within the caption: ‘Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!’

On the identical time, there have been some fellow celebs together with Sara Foster, Amy Schumer and Shanina Shaik in addition to loads of followers who truly praised Ashley for doing this.



