wendy-williams-calls-ashley-graham-changing-her-baby-in-an-aisle-at-staples-‘not-cool’ 

Wendy Williams weighed in on a brand new photograph that reveals Ashley Graham altering her son’s soiled diaper in an aisle at Staples. The discuss present host, 55, admitted that though the subject is “sensitive,” the mannequin’s actions had been “not cool.” Wendy defined on her March 5 present why she believes the first-time mom despatched the incorrect message to mothers in related conditions. Ashley’s son, Isaac, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin, is simply two days shy of being 7-weeks-old.

“If you’re taking your 7-week-old baby to Staples, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are… Why didn’t she take the baby out to the car? … I just wish she would’ve done something different,” Wendy stated.

“This is not cool and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is not hot, this is sending a bad message,” the host continued. “I don’t want to see this in the store… What I don’t want to see is a rich lady doing this then you all thinking you can do this, nope, not cool, not hot.”

Ashley, 32, took to Instagram simply final week to share her actual life mother second together with her close to 11 million followers.

“Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!” she captioned the photograph, which confirmed her altering Isaac on a mat on the ground of a Staples retailer.

Whereas Wendy didn’t approve of the mannequin’s choice, many different celebs praised Ashley’s candid publish.

“I appreciate you posting this babe … I want to be a mummy one day and you just never think that this happens 😧 reality check! Lol! Mothers are heroes!!!” fellow mannequin, Shanina Shaik wrote within the feedback.

“That’s a Queen right there,” Amy Schumer added. “We’ve all been there 🎉,” Sara Foster reacted.