we-just-got-our-first-look-at-the-new-batmobile-and,-holy-hot-rod,-batman

So, until you’ve got been held up in Arkham Asylum for some time now, you are possible conscious that there is a new Batman film* within the works, with Robert Pattinson starring because the titular man o’ bat.
A few weeks in the past, we acquired our very first have a look at Pattinson all decked out in full Bat-gear, courtesy of director Matt Reeves, and WHEW BUDDY, does he look rattling cool:
There is no denying that seeing the brand new swimsuit is a fairly large deal, however there’s undoubtedly been yet one more somewhat giant merchandise on followers’ minds: The Batmobile…what’s it going to seem like this time round?!
Effectively, in the present day we acquired our reply to that query, as soon as once more, courtesy of Reeves:
ARE. Y’ALL. SEEIN’. THIS?!
It is definitely a extra fashionable, smooth tackle the Batmobile, contemplating we have seen a literal TANK previously.
And it undoubtedly encompasses the pure ~drama~ of Mr. Wayne with the uncovered engine and glowing purple.
Plus, we technically obtained ANOTHER have a look at the costume, however this time from the entrance! Have a look at that massive ol’ utility belt!
Anyway, followers misplaced their darn minds:
I really imagine this straightforward response photograph sums up my emotions on the matter:
There ya have it! New Batman, new Batsuit, new Batride! What do you consider the brand new Batmobile? Which Batmobile over time has been your favourite? Share your ideas within the feedback under!