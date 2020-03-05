we-just-got-our-first-look-at-the-new-batmobile-and,-holy-hot-rod,-batman

So, until you’ve got been held up in Arkham Asylum for some time now, you are possible conscious that there is a new Batman film* within the works, with Robert Pattinson starring because the titular man o’ bat.

A few weeks in the past, we acquired our very first have a look at Pattinson all decked out in full Bat-gear, courtesy of director Matt Reeves, and WHEW BUDDY, does he look rattling cool:

Matt Reeves



There is no denying that seeing the brand new swimsuit is a fairly large deal, however there’s undoubtedly been yet one more somewhat giant merchandise on followers’ minds: The Batmobile…what’s it going to seem like this time round?!

Warner Bros.



Effectively, in the present day we acquired our reply to that query, as soon as once more, courtesy of Reeves:

Matt Reeves / By way of Twitter: @mattreevesLA



ARE. Y’ALL. SEEIN’. THIS?!

It is definitely a extra fashionable, smooth tackle the Batmobile, contemplating we have seen a literal TANK previously.

Warner Bros.

Bear in mind when this model changed into a motorbike in The Darkish Knight? That was fairly rad.

And it undoubtedly encompasses the pure ~drama~ of Mr. Wayne with the uncovered engine and glowing purple.

Warner Bros.

The person is a drama king, IDK what you need from me.

Plus, we technically obtained ANOTHER have a look at the costume, however this time from the entrance! Have a look at that massive ol’ utility belt!

Anyway, followers misplaced their darn minds:

I really imagine this straightforward response photograph sums up my emotions on the matter: