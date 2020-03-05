waufle’s-23-points-leads-horizon-to-60-54-win-over-eaglecrest

Horizon let it fly from downtown, drilling 9 threes of their 60-54 win over Eaglecrest on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Olivia Waufle lead Horizon with 23 factors scored whereas additionally recording seven rebounds and three assists. Sidney Wickham helped the trouble by contributing eight factors and two rebounds.

Eaglecrest was paced in scoring by Jadyn Ross who accounted for 18 factors, whereas additionally recording one rebound and one help. Tatiana Coleman helped the trouble by chipping in 13 factors, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.