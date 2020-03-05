watch:-mt.-washington-clocks-season’s-highest-wind-gusts

With peak gusts reaching 133 mph, Mount Washington noticed its windiest day this winter on Wednesday, in keeping with the Mount Washington Observatory.

The New Hampshire non-profit posted a video on Fb of their intern, Eve, making an attempt to stroll by way of the flurry of wind and snow.

“No interns were harmed in the making of this video,” observatory officers wrote.

They mentioned the air temperature was about 12 levels Fahrenheit, however with the wind chill, it was round -20 levels Fahrenheit.

The 35 second clip reveals Eve experiencing peak gusts of 117 mph, which rattles her steadiness and she or he’s seen stumbling to get again on her toes.

One fearful observer commented on the publish, saying ,“I hope she didn’t fly off! Is that ever a concern?”

Officers mentioned the deck Eve is strolling on is about 150 toes in size, however in the event you slide to the far finish, solely a railing is stopping you from a 20-foot drop.

“In very high winds we may be unable to stand back up after sliding a bit, but luckily the force of the wind is much less near ground level,” officers wrote. “Crawling on hands and knees may be required, we jokingly call this ‘the crawl of shame.’”

After all, Wednesday’s 133 mph wind gusts have been hardly the strongest the mountain has seen: On April 12, 1934, researchers there clocked a then-world document of 231 mph.