watch-kylie-jenner-test-her-makeup-skills-on-sister-kendall-in-kuwtk-sneak-peek

EXCLUSIVE!
What else are sisters for?
On this unique sneak peek on the upcoming 18th season of Preserving Up With the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner exhibits sister Kendall Jenner her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, which the style home used throughout a runway assortment final 12 months.
“I must create a search for the fashions, so since you are a mannequin, I want you right here to attempt to create a glance,” Kylie tells her massive sis.
“I really like simply having a time off with no make-up, so I need to actually love you for letting you do my make-up for no cause,” the supermodel replies.
As Kylie exams the pallet of pastels on Kendall, the 2 reminisce about their teen years.
“Keep in mind after I used to do your make-up, like in highschool?” Kylie asks. “No you didn’t! You are such a liar,” Kendall laughs.
“Kendall, you’d ask me to do your make-up generally,” Kylie says.
“Extra so like after I began getting dangerous pores and skin, I’d do my make-up within the morning and once we’d get to high school daily, do you keep in mind within the carpool line? And once we bought out I would be like, ‘Is my pores and skin OK?’ You undoubtedly lied to me,” Kendall recounted. “I am glad you probably did deceive me.”
Because the make-up session continues, Kylie will get much more heavy handed making use of glittery eyeshadow and extra merchandise to Kendall.
“I really feel like could have began with you wanting to determine Balmain however then it simply changed into you eager to do my make-up,” Kendall laughs.
“Killed it!” Kylie states upon ending. “Thanks a lot, Kenny, for being her, being cute. For not likely needing make-up and accepting it anyway.”
See the candy sisterly second above!
Preserving Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
