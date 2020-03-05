watch-kylie-jenner-test-her-makeup-skills-on-sister-kendall-in-kuwtk-sneak-peek

“Keep in mind after I used to do your make-up, like in highschool?” Kylie asks. “No you didn’t! You are such a liar,” Kendall laughs.



“Kendall, you’d ask me to do your make-up generally,” Kylie says.

“Extra so like after I began getting dangerous pores and skin, I’d do my make-up within the morning and once we’d get to high school daily, do you keep in mind within the carpool line? And once we bought out I would be like, ‘Is my pores and skin OK?’ You undoubtedly lied to me,” Kendall recounted. “I am glad you probably did deceive me.”

Because the make-up session continues, Kylie will get much more heavy handed making use of glittery eyeshadow and extra merchandise to Kendall.

“I really feel like could have began with you wanting to determine Balmain however then it simply changed into you eager to do my make-up,” Kendall laughs.



“Killed it!” Kylie states upon ending. “Thanks a lot, Kenny, for being her, being cute. For not likely needing make-up and accepting it anyway.”

See the candy sisterly second above!