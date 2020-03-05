watch-ben-platt-expose-co-star-nina-dobrev’s-secret-skill-on-pop-of-the-morning!

Ben Platt simply outed Nina Dobrev‘s secret talent.

On Thursday, the Run This City co-stars stopped by Pop of the Morning to debate their new film (which hits theaters tomorrow) and wound up revealing the 31-year-old actress’ rap means. In line with Platt, he realized that Dobrev may spit a rhyme throughout a karaoke session.

“I realized that she will be able to rap, ‘trigger we did karaoke,” The Politician star famous about his co-star, whom he labored with for the primary time on Run This City.

Unsurprisingly, this admission had POTM co-host Victor Cruz begging Dobrev to show her rap expertise. “We’d like like, a fast six bars proper now,” the retired NFL participant quipped.

Fortunately for Dobrev, Platt intervened, apologizing for placing her within the “sizzling seat.”

“We did karaoke! I prefer to sing loads, as she’ll let you know, and so she’s pulling up the rap facet,” the Tony winner additional shared.

“I imply, I could not sing close to him,” Dobrev added. “No one ought to ever sing with Ben Platt within the room. So, I resorted to rap as an alternative.”

The rap track in query? A karaoke traditional, Sir Combine-A-Lot‘s “Child Received Again.”