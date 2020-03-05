walnut-creek-council-rejects-amy’s-vegetarian-drive-thru-over-traffic-worries

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Saying that it was the correct mission within the unsuitable place, Walnut Creek Metropolis Council members within the wee hours of Wednesday rejected plans for an Amy’s Drive-Through vegetarian restaurant, greater than two years after it was first proposed.

At subject particularly was the restaurant’s drive-up window, and the visitors some consider it will create close to the intersection of North Predominant Avenue and Second Avenue, on town’s north finish. It’s an space many residents say is already a visitors drawback, thanks partially to a different restaurant drive-through window.

“I just think the specific location needs to be different,” mentioned Councilman Kevin Wilk at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Although the council vote was 5-Zero in opposition to the restaurant—particularly the drive-through ingredient—he and different council members mentioned they need Amy’s Drive-Through of their metropolis.

However not there.

Artist’s rendering of proposed Amy’s vegetarian drive-thru restaurant. (Metropolis of Walnut Creek)

Town’s Planning Fee on Jan. 23 voted 4-Three to disclaim Amy’s software for a conditional use allow for drive-up service on the deliberate 3,773-square-foot restaurant. Tuesday night time’s Metropolis Council listening to was to listen to an attraction of that denial.

Dozens of residents from the neighborhood close to North Predominant and Second informed the council Tuesday night time that not solely would vehicles lining up for the drive-through additional clog North Predominant, however that the stream of vehicles emptying out onto Second Avenue would additionally current a security hazard.

Robert Service, of Central Automotive Service Heart on close by Auto Heart Drive, mentioned earlier initiatives weren’t correctly deliberate for, and that Amy’s would solely make a foul state of affairs worse.

“We’ve got some serious traffic problems in that neighborhood (already), and they’re not being addressed,” he mentioned.

A handful of individuals got here out in help of the restaurant, most of them trying ahead to Amy’s meals. However Jay Hoyer, president of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce and Guests Bureau, urged critics to belief metropolis employees on what he mentioned is an efficient mission.

“There are other businesses clamoring to get on this site,” Hoyer mentioned. “Be careful about what you ask for.”

Amy’s is the second drive-through restaurant proposed at that nook in recent times. In-N-Out Burger had needed to construct there, however that proposal was pulled in April 2017. In a press release at the moment, developer Mark Corridor of Corridor Equities Group mentioned it wasn’t in his firm’s finest curiosity to pursue such a “divisive” use.

Amy’s Drive-Through is related to Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen, which produces a preferred line of frozen vegetarian dinners accessible in grocery shops. The restaurant menu consists of veggie burgers, shakes, French fries, pizzas, macaroni and cheese, and salads. The corporate’s web sites lists current areas in Rohnert Park and on the San Francisco Worldwide Airport.

A number of council members and different commenters requested if Amy’s can be taken with constructing a restaurant there with no drive-through window.

Paul Schiefer, Amy’s senior director of sustainability, mentioned that’s a non-starter. It’s a matter of co-opting a format—quick meals drive-through—and making it more healthy.

“For us, it’s deeply part of our purpose,” Schiefer mentioned.

