waiting-to-get-their-‘pink’-on,-300th-flamingo-chick-hatches-at-fort-worth-zoo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There appears to be a bumper crop of birds on the Fort Price Zoo. Employees introduced the profitable hatching of its 300th lesser flamingo chick.

It’s solely March and the chook is the 20th chick to hatch on the zoo to this point this yr.

(credit score: Fort Price Zoo)

The hatching of the chick isn’t any small feat, since lesser flamingos are extraordinarily troublesome to breed and reproduce lower than every other flamingo species present in U.S. zoos. The success in Fort Price hasn’t gone unrecognized, the zoo’s strategies for breeding and elevating wholesome chicks have been utilized worldwide.

(credit score: Fort Price Zoo)

Lesser flamingos are listed as close to threatened by the Worldwide Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The flamingo nesting habitat on the Fort Price Zoo consists of warmth lamps, a small pool and mirrors to supply the phantasm of extra birds.

(credit score: Fort Price Zoo)

The zoo began their program in 2002 and now boasts probably the most profitable lesser flamingo breeding program on this planet.