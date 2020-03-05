video:-tanker-truck-carrying-milk-plows-into-parked-cars-in-temple-city

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) — A tanker truck carrying milk plowed into a number of parked automobiles early Thursday, however miraculously, nobody was damage.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m., when police say the truck going south on Baldwin Avenue collided with a number of parked automobiles.

(credit score: CBS)

Safety video of the crash exhibits the truck crashing into at the very least 5 parked automobiles, sending one into the yard of 1 dwelling. The cab of the tanker ended up wedged into the again of a minivan, subsequent to 2 different automobiles it had pushed out of the way in which.

“It was a horrific sound. We were sure there were fatalities,” neighbor Chris Sykes mentioned. “But fortunately there were not, just the one driver who does not appear to be injured.”

The motive force was not injured within the crash, and Arcadia police, the investigating company, says impairment doesn’t look like an element.