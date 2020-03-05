Varun Dhawan shows us whoâs the real Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan at all times has some quirky methods of selling his upcoming movies. He subsequent will star in his father David Dhawan’s reboot of Coolie No 1. The actor will essay the position portrayed by Govinda and we’re positive that he’ll convey within the humour that the veteran actor managed to convey by way of his efficiency again within the day. In the present day Varun Dhawan tweeted one thing actually fascinating and revealed who actually deserves the tag coolie no 1.

The Ministry of Railways had shared photos of woman coolies working railway station and carrying baggage for passengers. The image was captioned saying, “Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them!!…” When Varun Dhawan got here throughout this submit, he quickly tweeted it saying, ‘Yeh hain #coolieno1…’



Yeh hain #coolieno1 https://t.co/sZyr6WpdYf — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 4, 2020

Coolie No 1 is slated to launch on Could 1. The movie will see him reverse Sara Ali Khan for the primary time. These actors will probably be seen grooving to the hit songs from the 90’s like Ishq hai suhana and Tujhe mirchi lagi toh major kya karoon.