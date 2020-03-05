twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-to-‘reevaluate’-plan-to-spend-months-in-africa-over-coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is placing his plans to dwell in Africa for a number of months this 12 months on maintain over considerations concerning the coronavirus.

Final 12 months, Dorsey stated he didn’t know the place he can be residing on the continent, however he deliberate to spend between three and 6 months of 2020 in Africa.

“I had been working on my plans where I’d work decentralized, as my team and I do when we travel, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else going on I need to reevaluate,” Dorsey stated at a convention in San Francisco hosted by Morgan Stanley targeted on tech, media and telecom. “Either way we’ll continue to pursue opportunities in Africa.”

I had been engaged on my plans the place I’d work decentralized, as my staff and I do after we journey, however in gentle of COVID-19 and all the pieces else occurring I must reevaluate. Both approach we’ll proceed to pursue alternatives in Africa. — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) March 5, 2020

Globally, there are over 94,000 confirmed circumstances of the coronavirus, additionally referred to as COVID-19, and almost 3,300 deaths, largely in China. The primary case of the coronavirus in South Africa has been recognized, the nation’s well being minister introduced Thursday. This week, Senegal reported 4 circumstances. Nevertheless, Africa has recorded fewer circumstances of coronavirus in comparison with different continents.

Earlier this week, Twitter stated it was strongly encouraging all workers globally to earn a living from home in the event that they’re in a position. Over the weekend, Twitter stated it might be suspending all “non-critical” enterprise journey and occasions.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Dorsey added that Africa might be “one of the most populated continents” within the subsequent 20 to 30 years, with a big a part of the inhabitants nonetheless coming on-line. He stated this presents a “huge opportunity” for younger individuals on the continent to affix Twitter.

The remarks come as Dorsey, who can be the CEO of funds firm Sq., faces strain from an activist investor to surrender his prime spot at one of many two corporations. The observe raises considerations about how a lot time the CEO can dedicate to every firm and the potential for burnout.

Final week, activist hedge fund Elliott Administration Corp. obtained a big stake in Twitter and is advocating for adjustments, together with presumably changing Dorsey, a supply aware of the matter beforehand confirmed to CNN Enterprise.

The supply stated Elliott was open to the potential for Dorsey staying so long as he was keen to surrender his position as CEO of Sq.. However the supply conceded that Dorsey is unlikely to do this, and that’s the reason Twitter ought to search for a brand new full-time CEO. (Twitter and Elliott Administration beforehand declined to remark.)

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.