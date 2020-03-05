try-these-one-of-a-kind-airbnb-stays-and-experiences!

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we might get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Gadgets are bought by the retailer, not E!.
Everybody is aware of the same old Spring Break seaside locales…so why not strive a special sort of journey in your vacay?
Airbnb has numerous distinctive stays and experiences that’ll make all your pals jealous. You will not discover any typical resorts right here. From a music tour by a DJ in Cuba and a chocolate-themed journey in Costa Rica to a large elephant by the New Jersey shore and a dome in a well-known desert, the world could be very a lot your oyster. There’s a lot to find, like an precise home formed like a seashell in Mexico. So why not begin now?
Start the final word journey under! Your one-of-a-kind trip awaits you.
Historical México Cooking Expertise in Mexico Metropolis
Study the historical past of the Mayans and the Aztecs earlier than diving in to make two forms of salsas by hand, white and blue tortillas, a salad, enchiladas de mole, and agua del dia with host Claudia. All the recipes made in the course of the Airbnb expertise use conventional substances.
Vinyl Grasp Music Tour Expertise in Havana, Cuba
Hear up, music lovers! Really feel the heart beat of Cuban music with DJ Jigüe, an Afro-Cuban DJ and producer. The tour begins out with a historical past lesson about music in Cuba by way of private tales and music documentaries, earlier than the group heads to rummage for classic vinyl at an excellent cool at-home document retailer.
The World Well-known Seashell Home, Casa Caracol, in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Stay out your fantasy of shrinking down and residing inside an precise shell—however with out the shrinking half. This property has not one, however two big shells you possibly can keep in with a non-public pool, two king beds, kitchenette, BBQ, wifi, and air-con. In case you have greater than 4 visitors coming alongside in your journey, there is a third shell obtainable for an extra $99 per evening.
La Santa Maria Personal Villa Baleares in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Expertise true luxurious at a trip dwelling with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, and unimaginable views. The villa comes with a home butler, full-time cleansing girl, safety guard, and a 24-hour VIP concierge service, so you can absolutely calm down and take within the sights throughout your journey. The home hosts as much as 12 visitors in six bedrooms and eight bogs.
Dome within the Desert in Joshua Tree, Calif.
Expertise some of the well-known deserts in a bohemian dome. Through the day, you may benefit from the sprawling mountain views and take within the twinkling stars of the desert at evening. The property’s pure wood-burning range and area heaters will maintain you heat on chilly evenings, and a fully-functional air-conditioner will maintain issues cool on these sweltering days.
Deluxe Jungle Loft Villa with Rice Subject Views in Ubud, Bali in Indonesia
Keep within the tropical jungle in model in an opulent villa that has views of a Balinese rice area. You may benefit from the property’s open-air deck, infinity pool, super-size kitchen, and extra. The villa can match as much as eight visitors in three bedrooms and two bogs.
Hunt for Truffles within the Tuscan Woods of Le Quattro Strade, Italy
Accompany an knowledgeable truffle-hunting household and their canine, Billo, as they collect the elusive and scrumptious delicacy within the woods, that are a sacred place for truffle hunters. After the hunt, you may learn to clear and put together truffles and luxuriate in a meal ready with contemporary truffles.
Chocolate Journey in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica
Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. Spend three days in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, the place cacao has been rising for centuries. You may tour a cacao farm and manufacturing facility, attend a chocolate-making workshop, say goodbye in a chocolate-themed farewell dinner, and much extra. If you happen to’re desirous about furthering your indulgence, the host additionally has a Chocolate And Wine/Beer Pairings tour and a Chocolate And Rum Pairing tour.
Lucy the Elephant on the Jersey Shore
You may lastly keep within the iconic New Jersey attraction: a 138-year-old wood elephant that stands at six tales tall. Enjoyable reality: Lucy is the oldest roadside attraction in America, pre-dating each the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and has been internet hosting stays since 1902.
