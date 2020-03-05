trump-returning-to-colorado-for-cory-gardner-fundraiser

President Donald Trump will participate in a Denver-area fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner subsequent week, in keeping with Gardner’s marketing campaign.

A spokesperson for the Yuma Republican, who spoke at a rally with Trump in Colorado Springs final month, confirmed a fundraiser will happen however deferred to the Trump marketing campaign for particulars. The president’s marketing campaign and a Republican Nationwide Committee spokesman didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Colorado Politics first reported Thursday that the high-dollar fundraiser will happen Friday, March 13, and be hosted by Larry Mizel, a outstanding GOP donor.

On Feb. 20, Trump rallied 1000’s of followers in Colorado Springs, praising Gardner alongside the way in which. Although the senator didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, the 2 have grown nearer within the years since. Each face re-election in November.

“You are going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line because he’s been with us 100%,” Trump instructed his boisterous crowd of supporters. “There was no waver. He’s been with us. There was no waver with Cory and we appreciate that.”

Gardner, who voted in February to acquit Trump and stop witnesses within the Senate’s impeachment trial, has Trump’s “total support and endorsement,” the president stated.

9 Democrats are competing in a major for the chance to face Gardner, a discipline led by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Hickenlooper stated Trump is returning to Colorado “to help his yes-man rake in more cash from wealthy donors.”