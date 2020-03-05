tristan-thompson-leaves-another-flirty-comment-on-khloe’s-ab-baring-pic-amid-desire-to-get-her-back

Tristan Thompson was at it once more, leaving one more flirtatious remark for his ex, Khloe Kardashian, to search out on her newest Instagram mirror-selfie she took on the fitness center!

It doesn’t appear like Tristan Thompson is giving up anytime quickly in relation to getting again within the good graces of his ex, Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball participant, 28, left the Good American mogul, 35, fairly the praise on her March 5 Instagram snap. Khloe, who took the mirror-selfie on the fitness center, appeared so match. She confirmed off her toned physique in a pink sports activities bra and gray, high-waisted leggings and matching zip-up hoodie with pink sneakers, making her robust core the principle fixture of the submit. Naturally, Tristan couldn’t assist himself and left the remark, “No days off” on the submit with a string of emojis, together with heart-eyes, kissing coronary heart, and crimson coronary heart.

However this isn’t new habits from Tristan. Ever since Tristan and Khloe’s February 2019 cut up, Tristan has seemingly been doing all the things to win again Khloe. From spending as a lot time as doable with their daughter, one-year-old True Thompson, to the suspicious feedback on her posts, Tristan remains to be discovering methods to take care of a reference to Khloe. On March 2, Tristan left a equally flirty touch upon one other certainly one of Khloe’s Instagram posts. Within the photograph, Khloe lounged round her residence sporting a white sports activities bra with matching panties, placing her toned physique on show. Whereas Khloe acquired loads of love for the pic, Tristan chimed in to say the pic was very “saucy” including the center eyes and drooling emojis.

Tristan’s Instagram feedback, nonetheless, are just one a part of how he’s courting Khloe as soon as once more. “Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan,” a supply shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Account.

It’s going to take way over compliments to win the Holding Up With The Kardashians star again, nonetheless. “Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect,” the supply continued. “She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are.” With Khloe so energetic on social media giving her followers insights to her model, daughter, and intense exercise routines, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than followers see one more remark from Tristan.