toyota-expands-recall-of-vehicles-that-may-have-faulty-fuel-pumps-to-1.8-million

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Toyota has expanded its recall of autos by greater than 1,000,000 due to points with the gas pumps. In January, that quantity was 700,000. Now the full stands at 1.eight million, the corporate stated.

The recalled Toyota and Lexus mannequin autos can cease working and trigger the engine to fail.

“If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel,” the corporate stated. “If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

The added fashions below recall are:

2013-2014 Mannequin 12 months Lexus GS 350;

2013-2015 Mannequin 12 months Lexus LS 460;

2014 Mannequin 12 months Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F;

2014-2015 Mannequin 12 months Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Mannequin 12 months Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Mannequin 12 months Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t;

2017-2019 Mannequin 12 months Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350;

2018 Mannequin 12 months Lexus GS 300;

2018-2019 Mannequin 12 months Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

When you drive a kind of autos, the corporate will notify you by early Could, and Toyota and Lexus sellers will change the gas pump without charge to you.

Homeowners can name Toyota at 1-800-331-4331, Lexus at 1-800-255-3987 or go surfing at nhtsa.gov/recollects to enter your Automobile Identification Quantity (VIN) or license plate data and discover out in case your automobile was recalled.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Firm. All rights reserved.