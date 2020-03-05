Toya Johnson’s Video Featuring Reign Rushing Has Fans Laughing – Check Out Reigny ‘Working’ At The Ice Cream Shop

Toya Johnson managed to make her followers’ day when she posted this video that includes her child lady, Reign Dashing. The lovable child lady is pretending to work at an ice cream store, and it’s best to positively try how issues are going there.

Toya shared a teaser clip on her social media account, however the full video is on YouTube.

‘This is how it goes down at @reign_beaux’s ice cream store. 😩’ Toya captioned her IG put up.

Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins additionally hopped within the feedback and mentioned: ‘the bye-bye and point like please don’t come again to my store lol’

Somebody mentioned: ‘Toya, Reign is NOT worried about your lil coins! She said her sales are still good sis! She doesn’t want that kind of unfavorable vitality in her store! 👉🏾 the door!’

One follower mentioned: ‘I loveeeee Reign she is hilarious “ bye-bye if you don’t want what I’m offering,’ and someone else posted this: ‘She pointed to the door like “You can get out, I’m not about to deal with this today” 😭😭’

A fan posted: ‘lol she said if you can’t take what I’m providing you may go lol.’

One different commenter wrote: ‘I know she brings so much joy to you guys. She brings me joy, and I’m on the skin trying in. She journeys me out!😂 She has a lot persona. God bless you Reigny.💕🌈’

Another person exclaimed: ‘Oh my goodness, she is so adorable!! I have watched this video I don’t know what number of instances. She should maintain you laughing the entire time.’

One other fan mentioned: ‘Reign is too cute and she is so brilliant and wise Toya you are doing such an amazing job on raising her hands down Mom you are the best I give you so much prompts you to give your beautiful daughters the world they couldn’t have requested for a greater mom.’

Toya resides her finest life together with her child lady after getting back from a brief vacay she had together with her friends.



