tiktok-cooking-star,-north-texas-native-‘old-man-steve’-talks-recipe-for-success

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The video sharing app TikTok has exploded in recognition amongst younger folks, nevertheless it has additionally discovered success with aged folks, like North Texas native Stephen Austin.

The 81-year-old referred to as “Old Man Steve” is probably TikTok’s unlikeliest star.

“People want to know what the secret is. I don’t know that there is a secret,” Austin advised HLN in an interview Wednesday. “You just have to be yourself and if people like you then they’re going to watch you.”

The aged prepare dinner, who sports activities brightly coloured bucket hats, has constructed a following amongst youthful viewers for movies that present him at all times cooking up a meal.

The native of Richland Hills began out making TikTok movies that confirmed him making ready a sandwich. He discovered find out how to use the app by merely Googling it. When most customers shot movies that present them studying the newest viral dances, Austin determined to make meals as a substitute.

“There’s a lot of young people on TikTok and they do a lot of physical stuff, dancing around and gymnastics and that sort of thing. And because I’m 81 years old I just can’t do that. So I started out making a sandwich… and put it on TikTok. Everybody seemed to like it, so I started doing ‘Cooking With Steve.’” Austin stated.

His section “Cooking with Steve,” the place he makes easy dishes like turkey sandwiches, English muffins, and Corn Flakes with a banana, have been favored by practically 6 million TikTok customers. He additionally has over 635,000 followers on his TikTok web page.

However it doesn’t matter what he’s doing, it’s his healthful perspective and humorousness that his followers admire.

Though he doesn’t have any youngsters himself, a lot of his followers contemplate him their web grandpa.

“The young people that watch me, in the comments, they tell me they want me to be their grandpa… or I remind them of their grandpa. They call me their internet grandpa. That makes me feel good,” he stated.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a Time Warner Firm contributed to this report. All rights reserved.)