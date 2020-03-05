tiktok-clarifies-accusations-made-by-lizzo,-‘tiktok-loves-lizzo’-(exclusive)

TSR Unique: TSR Updatez — Lizzo had followers using exhausting for her after she alleged that TikTok had eliminated her bathing go well with movies from the app.

Followers pointed to a possible bias by the app by allegedly permitting different stars to maintain their bathing go well with movies up however TikTok completely tells us that this isn’t the case.

A spokesperson for TikTok clarified that the incident Lizzo was referring to was a video of hers that was taken down as a result of it was initially believed to have violated the app’s group tips. After additional assessment, the app reinstated the video recognizing that her video didn’t, in reality, violate their guidelines.

“TikTok loves Lizzo,” the spokesperson stated. “We saw that there was an issue and her content went through an appeals process. We’re thrilled that Lizzo uses the app to express herself and share her experiences.”

Earlier we reported that Lizzo referred to as out TikTok by itself app by importing. a video questioning why her movies had been eliminated. She addressed TikTok in her video message saying, “Tiktok…we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s workforce has already spoken with TikTok and the message has been relayed to her.

So far as the accusations about bias towards sure physique varieties, the spokesperson instructed us that “Body positivity is so welcome on the app,” and inspired folks of all physique varieties to proceed to add themselves residing their finest lives.