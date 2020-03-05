three-reasons-why-warriors-(and-everyone-else)-should-support-stephen-curry’s-return

He is lastly again, people.

The Warriors introduced Wednesday evening that two-time MVP Stephen Curry will return to the beginning lineup for Thursday’s contest in opposition to the Raptors after lacking 58 video games whereas recovering from a damaged left hand. There had been hypothesis about Curry taking part in earlier within the month, however Golden State despatched him all the way down to the G League earlier than bringing him again into the fold. The ridiculousness of “G Leaguer Stephen Curry” was not misplaced on Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Now it is time for a real check in opposition to one of many Japanese Convention’s greatest groups, although there’s a lot much less at stake than the final time Curry battled the Raptors within the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors personal the worst file within the league (14-48) and can miss the playoffs for the primary time for the reason that 2011-12 season. Kevin Durant is lengthy gone. Klay Thompson is not coming again till 2020 coaching camp.

So … why put Curry on the ground for 20 meaningless video games?

Certain, there have been loud requires Golden State to close down Curry fully — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith mentioned he is “not blissful” about Curry taking part in and would have most well-liked he sat out “the entire rattling 12 months” — however that strategy ignores what might be gained from permitting Curry to don the No. 30 jersey as soon as once more.

Stephen Curry is wholesome and able to go.

That is easy.

Curry’s hand is “healed and robust,” in line with Kerr. Curry has been wanting to take the courtroom. The man quoted Randy Quaid in “Independence Day” with the caption “About time!!!” Three exclamation factors!!!

Damage considerations will at all times be current to a point with Curry. He may get his hand caught on display screen, roll his ankle touchdown on layup or bang knees with a giant man. Preserving Curry wholesome will at all times be key to the Warriors’ future success.

Any of these eventualities may additionally play out in observe. He might be harm throughout a person exercise or strolling down the road.

There has at all times been a timeline in place for Curry to return sooner or later in 2020, and each the Warriors and Curry haven’t deviated from that plan. Let the person do his job. He is fairly good at it.

Stephen Curry can construct chemistry with Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State reduce the D’Angelo Russell experiment quick on the February commerce deadline, sending the 24-year-old guard to the Timberwolves in change for Wiggins. The Curry-Russell-Thompson trio was at all times a questionable match, and Wiggins not less than makes extra sense positionally as a small ahead.

Wiggins has at all times possessed unimaginable bodily items, however he by no means provided a lot past occasional flashes of scoring brilliance in Minnesota. To ensure that the Warriors to have any probability of unleashing his potential, they want to determine what he can do in a supporting function subsequent to Curry.

“I believe it is vital for Steph and Andrew to get to know one another and play collectively,” Kerr mentioned (through The Athletic’s Anthony Slater). “I believe it is vital for Steph to play with out all the blokes we have misplaced who should not gonna be again subsequent 12 months — Kevin and Andre [Iguodala] and Shaun [Livingston]. Steph, in some ways, has relied on these guys as type of an enormous safety blanket.

“For a man who’s so expert and proficient, this has nonetheless been a workforce effort through the years, and he is been blessed a number of the smartest gamers, essentially the most proficient gamers within the league. It is gonna be a special world for him.”

In 9 video games with the Warriors, Wiggins is averaging 20.1 factors, 4.Three rebounds, 3.eight assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per sport whereas taking pictures 46.5 % from the sector and 33.Three % from 3-point vary. That is a promising begin, however it’s onerous to learn an excessive amount of into these numbers with out Curry (and finally Thompson) within the lineup. Curry’s return offers Wiggins the chance to develop a rapport with the six-time All-Star and construct a basis heading into 2020-21.

Who would not need to watch Stephen Curry play?

Final month, Kerr was requested in regards to the concept of sitting Curry by the ultimate stretch of the season, and his response highlighted an vital factor typically misplaced in these discussions.

“I suppose the argument can be, nicely, we’re not going to the playoffs. So, are we not attempting to entertain our followers?” Kerr mentioned. “We’re promoting tickets to all these individuals who love basketball, and Steph Curry is without doubt one of the most wonderful, sleek, thrilling basketball gamers on Earth. If he had been wholesome, and we did not current him to our followers and say, ‘Right here you go, this is your reward for staying with us for this complete season,’ what would that say about us? That we do not care about our followers?

“To me, it is by no means been a query. As quickly as he is prepared, he is coming again. Our followers deserve it. We’d like it as a workforce to, as I mentioned, springboard into subsequent 12 months. And it is the proper factor to do.”

To be clear, there’s a monetary factor right here. The Warriors would like to promote tickets and refill the Chase Heart. Of Golden State’s remaining 20 video games, 13 are on nationwide tv (ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV broadcasts), together with Thursday evening’s house sport in opposition to Toronto (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT). The upper-ups within the fancy workplaces positively desire to see Curry out there.

Nonetheless, that cynicism should not overshadow the difficulty Kerr raised. Watching Curry is a singular basketball expertise. Nobody catches fireplace or bends a ground to his will fairly like Curry when he is in that zone. The NBA is healthier when he is cooking. It is good to have him again.