the-year-of-the-qb-carousel:-projecting-2020-starters-for-these-15-nfl-teams

Who can be your beginning quarterback in 2020?
Virtually half of the groups within the NFL can’t reply that query with certainty heading into free company and the draft.
Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are among the many big-name quarterbacks in the marketplace, and Cam Newton and Andy Dalton are amongst starters who may very well be traded. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are all projected to go within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft.
With an open thoughts to nearly any situation, Sporting Information sizes up the quarterback carousel for 15 NFL groups and predicts who will find yourself the place.
MORE: 2020 mock draft | Prime 50 free brokers
-
Final yr: Cam Newton missed many of the season with a foot harm. Kyle Allen began in 12 video games, and rookie Will Grier began two others. The Panthers should determine if Newton is price maintaining with their new regime.
What might occur: New coach Matt Rhule has expressed pleasure about working with Newton, and that might be the secure short-term route. With new offensive coordinator Joe Brady on board from LSU, nevertheless, Carolina must maintain its choices open.
2020 starter prediction: If Rhule and Brady suppose it is well worth the gamble, then the Panthers can draft Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the No. 7 choose and commerce Newton (extra on that later). Herbert will get time to be taught behind Allen, who was 5-7 as a starter in 2019.
-
Final yr: Mitchell Trubisky regressed throughout a season by which he made 15 begins however threw simply 17 TDs and 10 interceptions. The Bears slipped to 8-8, and third-year coach Matt Nagy faces some strain within the NFC North.
What might occur: The Bears might bench Trubisky after bringing in a veteran reminiscent of Cam Newton, Joe Flacco or Andy Dalton to go with a protection that allowed 18.6 factors per sport in 2019. Flacco is aware of the drill from his time in Baltimore.
2020 starter prediction: Trubisky would be the Week 1 starter, however the Bears are certain to usher in a veteran to push him. Regulate Teddy Bridgewater, who has expertise within the division. That might make for an fascinating preseason competitors. That mentioned, Dalton can be one of the best match as a backup.
-
Final yr: The Bengals went 2-14 in Zac Taylor’s first season as coach, and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was 2-11 as a starter. He was benched for a number of video games in favor of Ryan Finley.
What might occur: All indicators level to the Bengals drafting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, and it doesn’t matter what the draft smokescreens are, that’s what they need to do. Cincinnati reportedly has been working with Dalton on a commerce, which might occur across the draft.
2020 starter prediction: Burrow. The one query is whether or not Dalton stays and is the starter if Burrow isn’t prepared early within the season. The Bengals did this with No. 1 choose Carson Palmer in 2003.
-
Final yr: Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock began at numerous factors all through a 7-9 season by which the Broncos quarterbacks handed for 16 TDs and 10 interceptions. Lock took over within the final 5 weeks and went 4-1.
What might occur: You by no means know given the best way John Elway has sifted by way of quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired, however Lock seems to be one of the best wager. Denver must discover a dependable backup, nevertheless, and any of the veteran re-treads might flip up. The extra expertise, the higher.
2020 starter prediction: Lock. He took simply 5 sacks in these begins and confirmed room for development in Denver’s system.
-
Final yr: The Lions went 3-12-1. Matthew Stafford missed eight video games with a again harm, and the veteran quarterback had 19 TDs and 5 interceptions at that time. David Blough and Jeff Driskel mixed to go 0-Eight as starters in his place.
What might occur: Detroit can at the least entertain seeking to the long run with Tua Tagovailoa, however Stafford would possible should be traded for that to occur. The situation additionally has been shot down by an ESPN report.
2020 starter prediction: Stafford can be again for his 11th season with Detroit. It is a pivotal yr for the 32-year-old quarterback. Final season confirmed the Lions have to put money into a greater backup plan.
-
Final yr: Andrew Luck retired earlier than the beginning of the season, and Jacoby Brissett began 15 video games in his place. Brissett completed the yr 7-Eight as starter with 18 TDs and 6 interceptions.
What might occur: The Colts might persist with Brissett, however it is a staff available in the market for one of many massive names in free company. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers can be thought-about. Brady can be the extra dramatic pickup contemplating the historical past of “Deflategate.” It’s arduous to see that unfolding, although.
2020 starter prediction: Rivers makes essentially the most sense. He’ll flip 39 this season, however he nonetheless can put collectively a 4,000-yard season. Pair Rivers with Frank Reich, and the Colts develop into a viable menace to win the AFC South and make a deep playoff run.
-
Final yr: Nick Foles joined the staff on an enormous contract and began simply 4 video games. Rookie Gardner Minshew turned a cult hero within the NFL and had a 6-6 document as starter.
What might occur: The Jaguars have a brand new offensive coordinator in Jay Gruden, and so they reportedly are purchasing Foles on the commerce market.
2020 starter prediction: Foles nonetheless is sensible for the Jags given what they’re paying him, however it is a unstable state of affairs price following. Minshew might win the job within the preseason. The Jaguars are also a wild card to go for Tua Tagovailoa if he’s obtainable. That’s not a stretch.
-
Final yr: Derek Carr began all 16 video games and handed for 4,054 yards with 21 TDs and eight interceptions. He’s within the third yr of a five-year deal, and the lifeless cap hit can be $7.9 million if he’s launched ($5 million if traded).
What might occur: Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders might store round given Carr’s 11-21 document during the last two seasons. Tom Brady is being a tossed round as a risk, and that might make the most important splash for the transfer to Las Vegas.
2020 starter prediction: If Brady doesn’t go right here (we do not suppose he’ll), then Carr is one of the best wager to start out Week 1. Marcus Mariota is a reputation that may pop up, nevertheless. The Titans’ No. 2 total choose in 2015 might make it a contest within the preseason.
-
Final yr: The Chargers dropped to 5-11. Philip Rivers handed for 4,615 yards, 23 TDs and 20 interceptions. Rivers, 38, opted at no cost company.
What might occur: Los Angeles may have a brand new quarterback, and SN’s Vinnie Iyer has the Chargers as Tom Brady’s finest match if he leaves the Patriots. It is sensible given the expertise in LA, however Brady might have reservations figuring out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in the identical division. Brady additionally can be in an unfamiliar system with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
2020 starter prediction: If Brady leaves New England, then it is a strong wager. The Chargers even have a novel alternative with the No. 6 total choose within the draft. Los Angeles might signal Brady and nonetheless draft a QB to take a seat and be taught from one of the best. (If that rookie is Tua Tagovailoa, then it will be the last word transition from Rivers, however we’ve the Alabama passer being chosen forward of LA.)
-
Final yr: The Dolphins went 5-11. Miami traded for Josh Rosen, who made simply three begins. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was 5-Eight as starter with 20 TDs and 13 interceptions.
What might occur: Tua Tagovailoa is the title linked to Miami most, however what if one other staff jumps forward of the Dolphins within the draft to land the Alabama QB? Fitzpatrick, who has one yr left on his contract, may very well be a holdover.
2020 starter prediction: It is Tagovailoa with the understanding that, as a result of the Dolphins have so many wants, it’s not unfathomable for them to stay with Fitzpatrick for yr and place themselves because the front-runners for Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in 2021. That may be one of the best quarterback choose for Miami since Dan Marino in 1983.
-
Final yr: The Patriots completed 12-4, and Tom Brady piled up 4,057 yards with 24 TDs and eight interceptions. New England misplaced to Tennessee within the wild-card spherical of the playoffs, nevertheless.
What might occur: The simplest reply is Invoice Belichick and Brady can agree on a one- or two-year deal that permits the QB to complete his profession with the Patriots. If Brady leaves, nevertheless, then it is on Belichick to provide you with a solution to maintain the NFL’s biggest dynasty of all time intact.
2020 starter prediction: We’ll consider Brady’s departure once we see it, but when he does depart, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford come to thoughts as potential replacements. Of these two, Newton, who can play at a Professional Bowl stage when wholesome and has performed nicely towards the Pats up to now, is the higher choice.
-
Final yr: Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-Three document and a Tremendous Bowl look. He had 3,978 yards, 27 TDs and 13 interceptions.
What might occur: We’re solely speaking about this as a result of the Tom Brady rumors have gained momentum by way of the offseason.
2020 starter prediction: Garoppolo. He’s 28 and nonetheless the best choice for San Francisco’s long-term future. A Brady signing would mark essentially the most notable QB transfer for this group since Joe Montana left for the Chiefs, nevertheless it’s a bit an excessive amount of.
-
Final yr: Jameis Winston handed for five,109 yards, however that got here with 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay completed 7-9 in Bruce Arians’ first season as coach.
What might occur: The Buccaneers seem prepared to maneuver on from Winston, a former No. 1 choose who has merely thrown too many interceptions. Derek Carr is one choice if the Raiders need to transfer on from him, however there’s a extra logical situation for the Bucs.
2020 starter prediction: Signal Teddy Bridgewater and draft Jordan Love within the first spherical. Bridgewater went 5-Zero as a starter final yr, and his presence would enable Tampa Bay to take a shot on Love, who impressed on the NFL Mix. Bridgewater, who threw simply two interceptions in these 5 begins final season, would get the primary look.
-
Final yr: Ryan Tannehill stepped in for Marcus Mariota and went 7-Three as starter, together with an unbelievable run to the AFC championship sport underneath second-year coach Mike Vrabel.
What might occur: Mariota and Tannehill are each free brokers, so Tennessee has some choices to make. Tom Brady’s relationship with Vrabel, his former teammate in New England, is in play. A type of three quarterbacks will begin for the Titans subsequent yr.
2020 starter prediction: Tannehill. He and Brady each would include uncertainty in regards to the long-term future, however the Titans proved their system with Tannehill works round Derrick Henry and a troublesome offensive line. This staff is able to win now, which is why Brady is likely to be price a shot. That mentioned, we’ll guess Tannehill finally ends up taking the snaps in Week 1.
-
Final yr: The Redskins went 3-13, and first-round choose Dwayne Haskins was 2-5 as starter. Case Keenum was 1-7. The Redskins have a brand new coach in Ron Rivera heading into 2020.
What might occur: Washington may very well be tempted to draft Tua Tagovailoa and at minimal create a contest with Haskins for the beginning spot. It’s of venture that might require passing on Ohio State defensive finish Chase Younger, who’s extensively thought-about one of the best participant within the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 starter prediction: Washington is tempted by Tagovailoa, nevertheless it finally drafts Younger and pairs him together with his former school teammate Haskins as anchors on either side of the ball. Washington must see extra out of Haskins earlier than shifting on from him. The Redskins might even usher in Jameis Winston as competitors.