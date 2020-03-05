the-year-of-the-qb-carousel:-projecting-2020-starters-for-these-15-nfl-teams

Who can be your beginning quarterback in 2020?

Virtually half of the groups within the NFL can’t reply that query with certainty heading into free company and the draft.

Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are among the many big-name quarterbacks in the marketplace, and Cam Newton and Andy Dalton are amongst starters who may very well be traded. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are all projected to go within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With an open thoughts to nearly any situation, Sporting Information sizes up the quarterback carousel for 15 NFL groups and predicts who will find yourself the place.

MORE: 2020 mock draft | Prime 50 free brokers