the-pac-12-is-relevant-in-march:-will-it-get-treated-that-way-by-the-broadcast-networks?

The Pac-12’s index of main hardwood indicators is optimistic … surprisingly optimistic … indisputably optimistic:

Seven groups with paths to the NCAA Event’s at-large subject (greater than the SEC and ACC).

A nationwide participant of the yr candidate (Oregon guard Payton Pritchard).

Larger year-over-year TV rankings (on FS1).

Non-conference victories over groups ranked No. 4 (Baylor), No. 6 (Kentucky), and No. 8 (Seton Corridor) on this week’s AP ballot.

The underside is best, the center is stout, and if the highest is a tad gentle, effectively, so be it. You may’t have the whole lot, and the Pac-12 clearly, lastly, has one thing.

We’ll see if it receives correct therapy over the following month by the TV networks that assist set narratives and body reputations.

Such was the harm accomplished to the Pac-12’s repute in every of the earlier two seasons that respect beneath the klieg lights of March can’t be presumed, regardless of what number of NCAA bids are forthcoming.

Energy conferences that place simply three groups within the event subject in back-to-back seasons, are featured gamers within the First 4 and advance only one staff out of the six to the Candy 16 — these energy conferences are in no place to demand respect.

However that’s so final decade for the Pac-12.

At this second, the convention has three locks for the NCAAs (Oregon, Colorado and Arizona) and 4 extra groups on varied sides of the bubble (UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Stanford).

Just one convention, the Large Ten, occupies considerably higher postseason place as Choice Sunday approaches.

At this second, the Pac-12 event in Las Vegas seems as deliciously chaotic as any within the land.

Seven groups — possibly even eight — possibly even 9 — are able to successful the title and claiming the automated berth.

The TV rankings replicate the parity, unpredictability and general uptick in high quality of the product:

The Oregon-Utah sport, slotted in opposition to the NBA All-Star Recreation — and with an XFL lead-in — was the most-watched Pac-12 sport in FS1 historical past (321,000 viewers), in line with the community.

In February alone, three Pac-12 video games drew bigger audiences on FS1 than any sport final season.

General, Pac-12 viewership on FS1 is up 13 % over final season.

(These numbers had been by late February, by the way in which.)

And but, we are able to’t assist however surprise:

How will the convention be acquired by the networks in the course of the crucible of March?

The Pac-12’s index of trailing hardwood indicators is considerably suboptimal.

Just a few weeks in the past, ESPN confused the Arizona colleges, utilizing a graphic with the Wildcats’ brand the place ASU’s ought to have been.

That very same week, the primary 9 minutes of the Cal-Arizona sport had been bumped from FS1 to the difficult-to-find FS2 due to a NASCAR race.

In January, ESPN’s feed went darkish in the course of the ultimate minutes of the Oregon-Colorado sport; viewers had been handled to a pre-taped phase of filler content material as CU secured a significant win and the gang rushed the courtroom.

That very same weekend, ESPNU’s halftime present in the course of the Colorado-Oregon State broadcast was devoid of reside information, reside scores, reside evaluation and reside our bodies — it was all evergreen content material.

The Hotline sought explanations for these points and was knowledgeable that evergreen halftime segments on ESPNU, nonetheless jarring to the viewer, aren’t particular to Pac-12 broadcasts.

The technical glitch on the finish of Colorado-Oregon? May have occurred anytime, to any convention.

The NASCAR race? What are you able to do.

The Pac-12 isn’t involved:

“None of the instances are unique to the Pac-12. Human and technical errors, while unfortunate, happen across a variety of broadcasts regardless of sport and/or conference affiliation” the convention mentioned in an announcement issued to the Hotline.

“Relating to halftime content material, ESPN is utilizing pre-recorded content material on a lot of its ESPNU basketball video games no matter convention.

“Regarding FS1 programming, its strategic programming of Pac-12 men’s basketball this season has led to a marked increase in viewership this season and across the span of the partnership.”

Truthful sufficient and factors taken.

Possibly ESPN has confused the North Carolina and North Carolina State logos.

Possibly the beginning of Michigan-Purdue obtained bumped to FS2 by a automobile race.

Possibly the ultimate three minutes of Kansas-Iowa State had been unavailable due to a technical drawback.

Case by case, the problems aren’t alarming.

Collectively, they’re a reminder that the Pac-12 needs to be a wee bit cautious of its reception over the following 5 weeks throughout the foremost faculty basketball networks.

As a result of the convention is related for the primary time in a number of years and deserving of the ground area, air time and therapy given to its friends.

Let’s see what we see, lets?

