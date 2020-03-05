the-masked-singer-unmasks-the-taco

The Masked Singer‘s obtained one thing to taco ’bout.

The Taco was unmasked in tonight’s episode, revealing himself to be none aside from Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing With the Stars and former host of America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies, therefore all of the dancing and VHS tapes in his clue packages.

The panel did not even come near guessing, which all of them clearly felt dangerous about as a consequence of the truth that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all know Tom personally. Nicole even received a season of Dancing With the Stars a decade in the past, and had no concept.

Tom additionally revealed that his good friend who appeared in his clue package deal was really Bob Saget.

He is the final singer from Group B to be unmasked earlier than they transfer on to the Tremendous 9, the subsequent stage of the competitors. The Kitty, the Banana, and the Frog all stay within the competitors and can transfer on to the subsequent spherical, becoming a member of the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, and the Turtle.