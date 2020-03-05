‘the-masked-singer’-recap:-the-taco’s-identity-is-revealed

FOX

Within the Wednesday, March four episode of “The Masked Singer” season 3, the 4 remaining singers from Group B have been taking the stage to flaunt their abilities. Nonetheless, solely Three of them headed to the Tremendous 9.

The evening kicked off with a efficiency by the Kitty, who sang Miranda Lambert‘s “Mama’s Damaged Coronary heart”. As a touch, she gave her friendship bracelet, which stated “fireworks,” to evaluate Robin Thicke. She defined that was as a result of the “first time we met was lit.” The judges guessed that Kitty could be Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell and Haylie Duff.

The subsequent performer was the Taco, who favored to assist “individuals once they get down.” He supplied a efficiency of “Cannot Assist Myself” by The 4 Tops. His friendship bracelet was for Nicole Scherzinger and it stated “kiss.” The guesses included Barry Manilow, Howie Mandel and Jerry Springer.

In the meantime, the Banana redeemed himself with efficiency of Invoice Withers‘ “Lean on Me” after forgetting the lyrics throughout his efficiency final week. He gave his friendship bracelet, which learn “nineties,” to Jenny McCarthy, explaining that they bought the prospect to hold as buddies again then. Amongst these whose names have been thrown within the combine for guesses have been Michael Andretti, Brad Paisley and Johnny Knoxville.

Concluding the episode was the Frog, who hit the stage to carry out The Hole Band‘s “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”. He gave his friendship bracelet, which stated “all we do is win,” for “buddy” T-Ache. T-Ache guessed the Frog was Ludacris, whereas different panelists thought he could possibly be both Tommy Davidson or Omarion.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Kitty, Banana and the Frog have been all heading to the Tremendous 9. That meant the singer who was despatched house that evening was the Taco. For the ultimate guesses, Nicole and Jenny nonetheless believed that the Taco was Barry Manilow and Jerry Springer, respectively. In the meantime, Ken Jeong and Robin guessed Martin Quick with T-Ache naming Kelsey Grammer.

None of them bought it appropriately as a result of Taco was truly “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron.