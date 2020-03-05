‘the-masked-singer’-recap:-a-‘dwts’-legend-is-revealed-as-the-taco

The 4 remaining masked singers took the stage on the March four episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ for the Group B Championships. The episode ended with the Taco being unmasked.

The Kitty, Taco, Banana, and Frog are competing within the Group B Championships on The Masked Singer and solely three of those singers could make it to the Tremendous 9. The primary masked singer to carry out is the Kitty. This week, the present is bringing in “friends” of the masked singers to present clues. Kitty’s BFF reveals that the Kitty “didn’t have a lot of friends” at school and he or she was “bullied” for being “weird.” The Kitty additionally had a “dramatic side” rising up and mentioned she might “see ghosts.” The Kitty sings Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart.” She provides her friendship bracelet to Robin Thicke and it says “fireworks.” The Kitty tells Robin that the “first time we met was lit.” The guesses embody Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, and Haylie Duff.

The Taco is up subsequent. His pal says that the Taco “helps people when they get down” and “finds humor in everything.” The Taco loves his youngsters, too. He sings “Can’t Help Myself” by The 4 Tops. His friendship bracelet is for Nicole Scherzinger and it says “kiss.” The Taco says, “When I saw you in person, you were perfect.” The guesses are Barry Manilow, Howie Mandel, and Jerry Springer.

The Banana is aware of he tousled final week when he forgot the lyrics to his son. He admits that his “memory is not as good as it used to be.” His two bananas give us some new clues. They reveal that the Banana taught them drive through the use of go-karts. The Banana has additionally “always been able to laugh through everything.” He sings “Lean On Me” by Invoice Withers. Afterward, he reveals that his father not too long ago handed away. The Banana’s friendship bracelet is for Jenny McCarthy and it says “nineties.” He says they obtained the possibility to hold as pals again then. The guesses embody Michael Andretti, Brad Paisley, and Johnny Knoxville.

The ultimate efficiency of the night time is from the Frog. His crew member is his particular pal for the night. She drops main hints that the Frog was a baby actor. She says that “life hasn’t always been easy for him” and he’s “paved the way for so many people.” He performs The Hole Band’s “You Dropped A Bomb On Me.” His bracelet is for his “friend” T-Ache and it says “all we do is win.” T-Ache guesses Ludacris from the music clue, whereas the opposite panelists guess Tommy Davidson and Omarion.

The masked singer going residence this week is the Taco! The Kitty, Banana, and the Frog shall be occurring to the Tremendous 9. The Taco is revealed as longtime Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron! His well-known pal in his clue bundle? Bob Saget!