“the-invisible-man”-left-fans-feeling-unsettled-and-screaming-while-watching-it

The movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer. Here is a fast rundown of what the movie’s about:

After staging his personal suicide, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who simply so occurs to be a ridiculously wealthy optics scientist, creates an invisibility go well with to terrorize Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss). When the police (Aldis Hodge) refuse to imagine that an invisible man is torturing her, she decides to take issues into her personal palms and combat again.