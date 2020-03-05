the-hocus-pocus-sequel-just-got-a-major-update

Disney
It actually is a wonderful morning…as a result of there is a Hocus Pocus sequel replace.
It appears goals of a follow-up to the 1993 cult basic is changing into much less and fewer a bunch of hocus pocus and extra of the true deal. After stories from October {that a} sequel is within the works at Disney+ with Workaholics‘ Jen D’Angelo scripting, now Variety has damaged the information that Adam Shankman will direct the upcoming movie.
You most likely know a minimum of one among Shankman’s movies, whether or not or not it’s The Wedding ceremony Planner, A Stroll to Bear in mind or Hairspray. He is additionally at present on the helm of the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.
“Yep….Thanks with all of my coronary heart expensive @disney Seems to be like Il be engaged on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile,” Shankman wrote on Instagram, confirming the information with photographs of each Disney scripts. “I really feel extremely honored and humbled to be guiding ahead these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My solely hope is to honor those that got here earlier than me and construct one thing new and thrilling, as I desperately attempt to not let down the followers and enchant the brand new initiates! Fingers crossed!”
Shankman’s information spurred reactions from many well-known names, together with Jenna Dewan, Brittany Snow and Vanessa Hudgens.
“Oh. My. God,” Snow frankly commented.
Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy quipped, “Put me in, coach!!”
Whereas who Shankman might be directing within the forthcoming sequel has not been confirmed, Selection reported, “The unique Hocus Pocus forged members usually are not hooked up to the sequel, however Disney is hopeful that they may turn into concerned in some capability.”
In fact, it is onerous to listen to Hocus Pocus and never consider Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, the trio of actresses who iconically portrayed the movie’s three principal witches within the authentic Kenny Ortega-directed Halloween hit.
In reality, Midler has been campaigning for a sequel for years now with assist from her Sanderson sisters.
Hopefully, they will not want to attend one other 300 years for a virgin to mild the Black Flame Candle earlier than they’ll make their return.
