the-hocus-pocus-sequel-just-got-a-major-update

It actually is a wonderful morning…as a result of there is a Hocus Pocus sequel replace.

It appears goals of a follow-up to the 1993 cult basic is changing into much less and fewer a bunch of hocus pocus and extra of the true deal. After stories from October {that a} sequel is within the works at Disney+ with Workaholics‘ Jen D’Angelo scripting, now Variety has damaged the information that Adam Shankman will direct the upcoming movie.

You most likely know a minimum of one among Shankman’s movies, whether or not or not it’s The Wedding ceremony Planner, A Stroll to Bear in mind or Hairspray. He is additionally at present on the helm of the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

“Yep….Thanks with all of my coronary heart expensive @disney Seems to be like Il be engaged on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile,” Shankman wrote on Instagram, confirming the information with photographs of each Disney scripts. “I really feel extremely honored and humbled to be guiding ahead these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My solely hope is to honor those that got here earlier than me and construct one thing new and thrilling, as I desperately attempt to not let down the followers and enchant the brand new initiates! Fingers crossed!”