the-best-comedy-shows-to-see-in-colorado-this-month

Dan Soder attends SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” celebrating In New York Metropolis on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019, in New York Metropolis. (Slaven Vlasic, Getty Pictures for SiriusXM)

Regardless of being a few week in, there’s heaps extra high quality stand-up hitting Colorado in March. Listed here are a few of our favorites, from native boys made-good to a touring and podcast favourite who solely goes by one title (these days, anyway).

All reveals are 21-and-up until in any other case famous.

Dan Soder

When is having a lifeless, alcoholic dad humorous? Once you’re Aurora native Dan Soder, the 36-year-old who lately nailed his HBO debut with the deceptively swaggering “Son of Gary” (launched in December, streaming now). Having lived in New York Metropolis for the final 14 (or so) years has solely heightened a self-deprecating attraction that unites Soder’s inherent middle-class dudeness and penchant for insightful, devastatingly bittersweet turns of phrase. He’s the entire package deal, as they are saying (a stoned, apoplectic package deal, that’s).

Varied reveals by March 7 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. Tickets, $25, nonetheless accessible for 10:15 p.m. March 5. 303-595-3637 or comedyworks.com

Iliza Shlesinger attends the Netflix premiere of Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre on Feb. 27, 2020, in Westwood, California. (Joe Scarnici, Getty Pictures for Netflix)

Iliza

Is it attainable to endorse a comic book you don’t actually like? Iliza (her final title, which was lately dropped from her public persona, is Shlesigner) ceaselessly comes as off self-satisfied, generic and opportunistic, and presumably one catchphrase away from having the form of profession that completely banishes her to “guys’ girl” territory. However having constructed an enormous touring fanbase over years of TV and movie roles (subsequent up: director Peter Berg’s “Spenser Confidential,” reverse human potato Mark Wahlberg) and experimented in legitimately attention-grabbing methods with stand-up’s snug confines (she was sued for working all-female comedy reveals in 2017) there are causes she’s arduous to disregard, even when she performs into the identical gendered stereotypes her comedy ostensibly targets.

7:30 and 10 p.m. March 13 at Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. on the Colorado Conference Heart. $35-$65. All ages. axs.com

Bobby Lee

This former MADtv forged member must combat arduous nowadays to be seen as exploratory or inventive, along with his penchant for slapdash crudity and impressions that toe the high-quality line of style (even within the taste-free world of stand-up). However Lee might ultimately be seen as one of many extra pioneering, underappreciated comics of his technology, having performed for Asian tradition what George Lopez has for Latinx or Ali Wong for pregnant girls (giving them real cultural dimensions past a half-dozen drained tropes). There’s a motive he stays a go-to cameo for many of your favourite TV reveals, from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to “NCIS: Los Angeles,” given his sturdy versatility.

Varied reveals, March 12-14 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. Tickets, $27, are nonetheless accessible for 7:30 p.m. March 14. 303-595-3637 or comedyworks.com

Melissa Villaseñor

Turning into the primary Latina forged member on “Saturday Night Live” (as she’s ceaselessly billed) has bolstered Villaseñor’s profile since 2016. However we have now a sense she’d be headlining golf equipment regardless, given her instrument belt of skills that features voicing animated characters (“Toy Story 4,” “Adventure Time,” “American Dad”) and disappearing into numerous unhinged freaks on her weekly, reside TV gig. Like a much less surreal Maria Bamford, her turn-on-a-dime impressions of slack-jawed yokels, prissy teenagers and numerous individuals who look nothing like her swing between scarily correct and deeply, hilariously insulting.

Varied reveals, March 19-21 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. $18-$26. 303-595-3637 or comedyworks.com

Ben Roy

It’s past cliché to dub any performer a twister, so we’ll recommend a number of extra for Denver’s Ben Roy, who tends to drop automobiles and homes (and his personal posterior) on viewers members as a matter of blustery course: He’s a punk-rock atom bomb (see his band Spells, which might simply be a profession in itself); he’s a surprisingly rubbery chew toy (see his truTV sitcom “Those Who Can’t,” created with and starring Denver’s Grawlix comedy trio); and he’s a sweet-hearted misanthrope (see his earlier albums, or his new podcast, “The Grawlix Saves the World”). Roy data his new album at Comedy Works this month, and you may count on extra of his seasoned, cured and ripped-from-the-bone jokes that are inclined to go down just like the turkey dinner scene in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (i.e., so humorous you’ll possible want the Heimlich maneuver).

7 p.m. March 22 and eight p.m. March 23 at Comedy Works, 1226 15th St. $14. 303-595-3637 or comedyworks.com

