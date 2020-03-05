texas-man-goes-to-jail-for-30-days-for-video-of-himself-licking-ice-cream-tub-in-store

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for posting on social media a video final August of himself eradicating an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning the container to the freezer.

D’Adrien Anderson was additionally sentenced to an extra six-month jail time period probated for 2 years and ordered to pay a $1,000 high-quality and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which needed to substitute all of its merchandise within the freezer.

Anderson started serving his jail time period instantly after sentencing.

The incident occurred August 26, 2019 at a Walmart in Port Arthur.

Retailer surveillance cameras confirmed that he lastly took the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and acquired it, which wasn’t captured within the social media video, authorities stated.

Anderson may have been sentenced to as much as a yr in jail and fined $4,000 for misdemeanor prison mischief.

D’Adrien Anderson (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace)

Port Arthur is about 85 miles east of Houston.

