tennessee-coronavirus-patient-recently-traveled-from-boston,-health-officials-say

A Tennessee man who has been identified with the novel coronavirus not too long ago traveled between Boston’s Logan airport and Nashville, well being officers introduced Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first case of the virus, often known as COVID-19.

The Tennessee Division of Well being stated the person, from the state’s Williamson County, has a light sickness and is remoted at dwelling. He had not too long ago traveled nonstop on a roundtrip flight between Boston and Nashville, officers stated, however they didn’t specify when the journey passed off.

“The patient was asymptomatic while traveling,” the division stated in a press release. “TDH is in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Tennessee Coronavirus Task Force Member Doug Kreulen, chief executive officer of Nashville International Airport, about this case.”

Massport and the Massachusetts Division of Public Well being didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Based on Tennessee well being officers, the optimistic check outcomes have been submitted to the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention for affirmation.

Two Massachusetts residents have examined optimistic for the virus: a Boston man who had not too long ago traveled to Wuhan, China, and a Norfolk County lady who had not too long ago returned from a faculty journey to Italy.