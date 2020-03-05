taylor-swift-gives-approval-to-niall-horan’s-cover-of-her-song-‘lover’

WENN/Instar/Avalon

The ‘Good to Meet Ya’ singer groups up with ‘Undrunk’ hitmaker Fletcher to place a rock spin on Taylor’s hit, which they unveil throughout his Spotify Singles session.

Mar 5, 2020

Taylor Swift provides her stamp of approval to Niall Horan‘s cowl of her single “Lover”. Shortly after the One Path member launched his model of the title monitor from her 2019 album, the “Me!” hitmaker turned to social media to share her thought on his duet with Fletcher.

On Wednesday, March 4, the 30-year-old songstress made use of her Instagram Story deal with to share the “Gradual Fingers” singer’s rock transformation of her monitor. Applauding the trouble, she praised, “That is completely STUNNING.” She added, “@niallhoran & @findingxfletcher LOVE YOU GUYS.”

Taylor Swift accepted Niall Horan’s cowl.

Horan’s reinvention of “Lover” together with his 25-year-old labelmate gave a rock ballad-twist to Swift’s Grammy-nominated track. Recorded at London’s Air Studios, it was launched as a part of the Spotify Singles collection. Together with it, Horan additionally dropped a brand new model of his personal track, “No Judgement”.

Talking about his Spotify Singles session itself, the “This City” singer mentioned in a press release, “At all times love being requested to become involved within the Spotify Singles classes. It is good to get out of the consolation zone and take a look at one thing totally different.”

“When it got here to deciding what track I used to be going to do, there was just one choice for me,” the ex-boyfriend of Hailee Steinfeld continued. ” ‘Lover’ is one in all my favourite songs I’ve heard in a very long time and Taylor is an effective pal. Let’s hope she likes it.”

On the day his Lover model was made out there, Horan shared together with his Twitter follower, “Nice day recording a dwell model of no judgement and a canopy of Lover by the stunning @taylorswift13 for @Spotify singles classes.” Retweeting his put up, his collaborator Fletcher wrote, “received to reimagine @taylorswift13’s good pop track Lover with the stunning @NiallOfficial.”

The Irish singer shared the behind the scene of the recording.

“Lover” is Swift’s third single type her seventh studio album. Launched in August 2019, it peaked at quantity ten on the Billboard Sizzling 100. Concerning the album itself, Swift has beforehand opened as much as “Good Morning America” Robin Roberts, “One factor about this album that is actually particular to me is that it is the first one which I’ll personal of my work.”