taylor-swift-donates-$1-million-to-nashville-tornado-relief

Taylor Swift is utilizing her platform for good.

On Thursday morning, the music celebrity took to Instagram Tales and expressed her help for all these affected by the tornadoes in and round Nashville.

“Nashville is my dwelling and the truth that so many individuals have misplaced their properties and a lot extra in Center Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Tales. “I’ve made a donation to the Center Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you would like to do the identical, swipe up.”

She directed followers to the official web site the place supporters can contribute in any means. E! Information has discovered Taylor donated $1 million to the trigger.

Within the early morning hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes swept by way of the center of Tennessee. In keeping with NBC Information, the occasion left a minimum of 24 folks lifeless making it the second-deadliest twister occasion in state historical past.

For the reason that information broke, many nation music artists have expressed their help for these affected.