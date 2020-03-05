taylor-swift-donates-$1-million-to-nashville-tornado-relief

Dave J Hogan/Getty Pictures
Taylor Swift is utilizing her platform for good.
On Thursday morning, the music celebrity took to Instagram Tales and expressed her help for all these affected by the tornadoes in and round Nashville.
“Nashville is my dwelling and the truth that so many individuals have misplaced their properties and a lot extra in Center Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Tales. “I’ve made a donation to the Center Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you would like to do the identical, swipe up.”
She directed followers to the official web site the place supporters can contribute in any means. E! Information has discovered Taylor donated $1 million to the trigger.
Within the early morning hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes swept by way of the center of Tennessee. In keeping with NBC Information, the occasion left a minimum of 24 folks lifeless making it the second-deadliest twister occasion in state historical past.
For the reason that information broke, many nation music artists have expressed their help for these affected.
“We’re so proud to name Nashville our dwelling, and have seen first-hand that this group is powerful, resilient, and compassionate. What this city does greatest in instances of want, is come collectively, so it’s only becoming that our tour begins tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Area. Friday and Saturday, by way of the facility of music, we are going to all unite to rejoice the spirit of our unimaginable metropolis,” Dan + Shay stated in a press release as we speak. “On behalf of Dan + Shay, we shall be making a $100,000 donation to The Neighborhood Basis of Center Tennessee. We’re trying ahead to 2 unforgettable reveals, within the city we maintain dearest to our hearts.”
After Dierks Bentley‘s drummer Steve Misamore misplaced his dwelling within the tornadoes, the nation singer rallied his band and crew to assist in the cleanup.
“Grateful he and CarryAnn are okay. We’re donating to the Center Tennessee emergency response fund for victims,” Dierks shared on Instagram. “Donate on the hyperlink in my bio.”
And for different artists like Cole Swindell, they’re hoping to boost funds by way of their reveals and upcoming live shows.
“Cannot consider what has occurred in my yard and throughout center TN. My ideas and prayers are with everybody who was affected by final night time’s storm,” the “Break Up Within the Finish” singer shared on-line. “I shall be donating all of the proceeds from my Merch gross sales from my present in Toledo, OH on Thursday. #PrayForNashville.”
Chris Younger added, “My coronary heart goes out to everybody who misplaced buddies or household final night time. It is devastating to see pictures this morning of town I name dwelling. I do not even acknowledge a few of the areas it is so dangerous… to assist I am donating $50,000 to the Music Metropolis Inc Basis. If you wish to assist be happy to go to the location right here.”
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?