taste-with-tori:-santino’s-tap-&-table-in-delaware-county-calls-you-family-as-soon-as-you-enter-the-door

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) — A brand new restaurant in Delaware County has an previous connection to the world. Santino’s Faucet & Desk is a spot that calls you household as quickly as you enter the door. Santino’s tables replenish with household recipes which were realized by generations of Italians starting with Charlie DeMarco’s mother.

But it surely’s Charlie DeMarco’s son, CJ DeMarco, who’s recreating these dishes in his very personal restaurant — only a few blocks away from his father’s first restaurant that he opened in 1987. Finally, his dad moved his restaurant to Drexel Hill.

But it surely’s Folsom that CJ DeMarco felt referred to as again to.

Watch the complete Style With Tori at Santino’s Faucet & Desk in Delaware County above.