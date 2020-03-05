task-force-now-investigating-source-of-odor-that-prompted-evacuations-in-center-city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mysterious odor that prompted evacuations in Heart Metropolis on Monday is now being investigated by the Tri-State Activity Drive, which is attempting to find out the supply. The duty drive can be investigating current odors in Delaware County.
Officers say the odor was not pure fuel and that it didn’t come from the previous PES Refinery in South Philadelphia, as they first reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
